A break in Yountville's recycled-water main serving the Vintner’s Golf Club and various vineyard ponds east and west of the Napa River has led to an emergency $1 million repair project, approved by the Town Council last week.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The main in question is a 6-inch PVC pipe, first installed in 1977, that runs across the floor of the Napa Valley from the Yountville wastewater treatment plant west of Highway 29. It reaches as far as the Clos du Val Winery pond past the Silverado Trail, to the east, Yountville's public works director John Ferons said at the council meeting.

As such, the water line also runs below the Napa River, which is where the leak was discovered about two weeks ago. Yountville town staff discovered the leak at noon Feb. 15 because a low-flow alarm went off, and workers shut off the pumps to investigate the pipes, according to a staff report.

Ferons said at the council meeting a contractor recently ran a video feed through the pipe and discovered the portion below the river was compressed from underneath and collapsed from the top.

“What that means to us is there’s no easy point repair, no easy trenchless repair for this,” Ferons said. “This is becoming an urgent problem for us that we need to solve.”

The main has been closed off near the point of the leak, and Yountville is continuing to deliver water to customers on the west side of the river, according to the staff report.

“We have control over this pipeline, and we deliver water via pump, so we can turn the pumps off,” Ferons said. “So the first thing we did when we discovered this was turn the pumps off. The second thing we did was valve it off on the west side of the river, so we can’t inadvertently turn it on. And then we reported all of this to our regulators.”

The unauthorized discharge triggered various reporting requirements, the staff report says. Yountville town staff has been in talks with the California State Water Resources Control Board, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to figure out the repair, as well as temporary solutions.

That won’t be a simple fix; the pipe portion that runs beneath the Napa River was directly buried — meaning that it wasn’t within a casing pipe or protective concrete — which makes a repair more challenging, Ferons said at the meeting.

“They didn’t board under the river, they didn’t do anything fancy, they just dug a big trench, put the pipe in it, and buried the trench,” Ferons said.

A permanent repair will likely involve boring under the river to ultimately connect a pipe to existing pipe on either side of the river, Ferons said, a time-consuming process that will require regulatory permits from all three regulators.

Ferons said that in the meantime, he’s been thinking of methods to deliver the water to the customers on the east side of the river, possibly including bridging the river with a pipe.

Under the terms of Yountville’s wastewater permit, the town is currently allowed to discharge recycled water to the Napa River at a specific point upstream from the area where the leak occurred, Ferons said. That means the only violation so far is that the town discharged water — which Ferons said was the same quality as water as Yountville already releases — in an area that they weren’t permitted to discharge in.

But the leak could become more of a problem as time passes, when discharging the water in the river is no longer allowed under the permit.

“The Town’s permit allows for discharge to the Napa River, at a specific location, during specific times of the year, under specific circumstances,” the staff report says. “At present those conditions exist and the Town as permitted to discharge to the river. As time progresses those conditions will change which will inhibit then prohibit discharge to the river without penalty.”

Also last week, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. representatives gave a presentation at the meeting on various Napa projects the utility is working on, including an effort to connect the outage-prone southern part of Yountville — roughly stretching from Oak Circle south to the town limits, including the Rancho de Napa and Bella Vista mobile home parks — to the power grid used by the rest of the town.

Mason Alpert, PG&E's superintendent of electrical operations in Marin and Napa counties, said he became aware of the power outage issue roughly a month ago. The problem, he said, is that the south portion of Yountville — which includes the Veterans Home of California— has been served by a different portion of the power grid that seems to be more exposed to animal activity or falling trees.

“In this area it was reported that we have far more outages, of a longer duration, than we do in the rest of Yountville,” Alpert said. “When we went to look at the circuitry, it seemed a little peculiar, and I think you all would agree, that one part of Yountville would be fed by a different route than the rest of the town. But ultimately that’s what’s going on.”

Alpert apologized for the number and length of local outages and pledged to incorporate the southern portion of Yountville — though not the Veterans Home — into the grid for the rest of the city.

PHOTOS: Snow hits Napa County Petrified Forest Road snow Howell Mountain Petrified Forest Road snow Angwin snow Petrified Forest Road snow Petrified Forest Road snow Atlas Peak Mount Veeder Snow in Angwin Snow in Angwin