Yountville festival offers tastes of wine and art – and normality – as pandemic ebbs in Napa Valley

YOUNTVILLE — Hundreds of visitors unhurriedly strolled past the tasting rooms and fine restaurants of Washington Street. Glasses of chardonnay and pinot noir were amply poured and sipped. And some of the faces of those partaking of local wines, or of paintings and sculptures and crafts, were uncovered by masks.

It looked much like a normal Saturday afternoon in the wine country – but its seeming normality made it a conspicuous milepost in the Napa Valley’s gradual move away from the worldwide public health emergency that has upended businesses, events and much of daily life for more than a year.

The wine and art lovers who filled downtown Yountville for its ninth annual Art, Sip & Stroll festival marked perhaps the county’s largest public gathering since the arrival of the novel coronavirus in early 2020 led to sweeping stay-at-home orders that had canceled this event, and numerous others large and small across the country.

“This event just feels … normal,” said Elizabeth Mason of Napa, who arrived in Yountville with a friend and had not been to a gathering of any size since seeing relatives in Benicia for the 2019 Christmas season. “This feels normal, being out here on a beautiful day.”