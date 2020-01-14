{{featured_button_text}}
FUNDRAISER Stamp Seal
© Evgeny Malkov | Dreamstime.com

Friend of Matt Appleby are raising funds to defray medical expenses for his treatment for brain cancer.

A "Field of Hope" event will be Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center. Tickets are $40, with sponsorships available.

Appleby, who grew up in Yountville, was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in October 2018, supporters said. He is on permanent disability and is unable to work which has resulted in a severe financial hardship for his family.

Matt has been married for 12 years to his wife Caren and they have a 10-year-old son.

Organizers said Appleby has worked in local restaurants as both a busser and server and more recently managed Certified Parking Attendants.

For more information, email HelpMattAppleby@gmail.com

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.