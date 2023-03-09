A municipal gallery in the heart of Yountville will be renamed after its soon-to-depart town manager because of the role he’s played in bringing art to the community.

The space, located inside the Yountville Community Center at 6516 Washington St., will be renamed the Steve Rogers Gallery at the Community Center

The Yountville Town Council unanimously approved the change at its Tuesday meeting, after the renaming previously received support from Yountville Arts Commission and the town’s parks and recreation advisory commission.

According to the staff report, Rogers has been instrumental in promoting art in Yountville during his 15 years serving as town manager. In 2009, he began the gallery, the Yountville Public Art Walk Program and the Yountville Arts Committee, then a subcommittee of the parks commission.

Then, in 2012, Rogers created the town’s Public Arts fund, led the arts committee into becoming a full commission — which is actively involved in programming arts-related events and activities — and wrote the bylaws that made the art walk and the gallery permanent.

And since 2012, Rogers has continually supported the commission, and has attended commission meetings on a regular basis, the staff report says.

Kimberly Cook, who served three terms on the arts commission, said at the meeting that the idea for the original Arts Committee was imagined by a few residents, but it was only with Rogers support that the presence of art in the Yountville community was able to considerably grow.

“His influence has gone so far beyond managing the town,” Cook said. “He took it upon himself to help guide our energy, in a way that not only blended the arts successfully into Yountville, but also in a way that the arts have become an admired and sought-after feature of our town.”

Ronda Schaer, the Yountville Arts Commission chair, was responsible for requesting the change, though at the meeting she credited councilmember Robin McKee-Cant — previously an arts commissioner — for whispering the idea in her ear. Schaer said she immediately loved the idea.

“Here are just a few words to describe what Steve Rogers means to Yountville art and to me: approachable, innovative, cooperative, smart, hardworking, strong, intuitive, brilliant, human, intelligent, cute, advisory, art-minded, inspirational, intense, educator, kind, creative, passionate, compassionate, respected, and most of all, leader,” Schaer said. “Steve has been a part of all things Yountville for many years, and we on the Yountville Arts Commission want to honor him by leading the way to rename the Gallery at the Community Center the Steve Rogers Gallery at the Community Center.”

The members of the Town Council said they agreed with the idea and congratulated Rogers. Mayor Margie Mohler asked Rogers if there was a way to make the renaming permanent, so no one could change it in the future; Rogers responded that, unfortunately, he legally had to say no, but he appreciated the sentiment.

In response to the vote approving the change, Rogers said he was “incredibly humbled and honored and appreciative of the opportunity to work with residents.”

“For those of you that know me, you know that my parents were involved in my local community, and that’s how I got my introduction,” Rogers said. “And for me, I always, whether it’s the arts or a gas leaf blower ban, there’s a lot of things that start with a conversation from somebody in the community.”

In other news, the council voted unanimously to appoint John Ferons, the town’s public works director, to the interim town manager role. Rogers in November last year announced his plans to retire this year; he’s stuck around for several months to guide the Town Council — which has three new members — through the process of hiring his successor.

Ferons will take over the leadership position on April 1, according to the staff report; he’s scheduled to stay in the role until a permanent town manager is hired. However, if one is not in place by Aug. 1, the Town Council would have to renegotiate the contract.

He was originally hired as Yountville’s deputy public works director in 2019, and was promoted to the director position in 2021. Ferons previously worked for several private consulting firms, as well as stints at the St. Helena and city of Napa public works departments.

Ferons thanked the Town Council for the opportunity in a Thursday email, and also thanked Rogers for “his mentorship, confidence, and willingness to collaborate after the end of his tenure.”

“They are a new Town Council; I am a new Interim Town Manager, and as such, I look forward to us growing together to lead on behalf of the Town,” Ferons wrote. “With Town Council’s leadership and Town Staff’s support, we will successfully navigate the future until the new Town Manager comes on board.”

