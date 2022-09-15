Yountville hosts Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Napa County residents to enter the group’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which will be held Saturday morning in Yountville.

Walk participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with the Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

Yountville Park at 2900 Lincoln Ave. will be the staging area for the fundraising walk, where check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the main ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. Participants can follow a one-mile loop close to the park, or take a longer 3-mile journey extending south to Veterans Memorial Park at the opposite end of Yountville before returning north.

Participants are asked to register online to enter the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. There is no registration fee, but participants are asked to make personal donations to the association and commit to raising funds toward care, support and research efforts into the disease. (The Alzheimer’s Association is a registered 501c3 nonprofit.)

As of Thursday evening, organizers of the Yountville walk had raised $114,230 toward their goal of $180,000, according to the event website.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Napa County, more than 3,000 people are living with the disease and Alzheimer’s is the fourth leading cause of death, the association estimates.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and for information on making donations, visit alz.org/walk.