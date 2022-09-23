 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yountville loses power after car crashes into utility pole, Pope Valley also loses power

  • Updated
A PG&E truck.

 Courtney Teague, Register

Updated 7:33 p.m. 9/23/2022: The Town of Yountville lost power Friday afternoon after a car crashed into a power pole located on Solano Avenue, North of Oak Knoll Avenue. 

Additionally, about 600 Pope Valley PG&E customers lost their power after a tree fell and broke two poles on McReynolds Drive in Angwin Friday morning. 

According to the PG&E outage map, the Yountville outage stretched across the entire town, and affected 2,281 customers. PG&E was assessing the cause of the outage as of 4:30 p.m., and the estimated restoration time was 7:45 p.m., the map said. As of 7:30 p.m., the outage was affecting only 218 customers, the map says. 

Deanna Contreras, PG&E spokesperson, said in an email that the power outage started at about 3:37 p.m. on Friday. She added the estimated restoration time could change depending on the amount of damage to equipment. 

Contreras added that Pope Valley residents should likely expect to see their power restored after midnight. The reason for that is because the damaged circuit has Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings, which PG&E has installed in high fire-threat areas and adjacent locations, she wrote. Given that, the circuits need to be inspected via helicopter and on foot while the other equipment is repaired. 

This is a developing story

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

