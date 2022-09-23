Yountville loses power after car crashes into utility pole

The Town of Yountville lost power Friday afternoon after a car crashed into a power pole, according to a Nixle Alert from the Town at 3:59 p.m. on Friday.

According to the PG&E outage map, the outage stretches across the entire town, and has affected 2,281 customers. PG&E is assessing the cause of the outage as of 4:30 p.m., and the estimated restoration time is 7:45 p.m., the map says.