Yountville loses power after car crashes into utility pole

The Town of Yountville lost power Friday afternoon after a car crashed into a power pole, according to a Nixle Alert from the Town at 3:59 p.m. on Friday.
According to the PG&E outage map, the outage stretches across the entire town, and has affected 2,281 customers. PG&E is assessing the cause of the outage as of 4:30 p.m., and the estimated restoration time is 7:45 p.m., the map says.
PG&E didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
This is a developing story.
