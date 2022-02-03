Yountville man dies after contracting COVID-19; 114th death from virus in Napa County

The death last week from the coronavirus of a Yountville resident is the 114th in Napa County to be tied to the two-year-long pandemic, county officials announced Thursday.
The patient, who was in his 90s, died Jan. 28 in the county. He had received a COVID-19 vaccine and booster, according to county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum.
The death was the county’s second virus-related fatality in as many days, following the Jan. 27 death of an unvaccinated St. Helena woman who was in her 60s.
On Thursday, the website of Napa County’s Health and Human Services agency announced 273 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections, up from 229 on Wednesday and 269 Tuesday. The county, which does not track results from private at-home tests, was on course for another four-figure weekly case count, having reported 1,993 positive tests for the week ending Jan. 27.
The number of people hospitalized in the county with the virus remained unchanged from Wednesday at 23, as did the 10% vacancy rate of local intensive care beds.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com