Courtney Teague, Register

A Yountville motorcyclist died late Sunday night after his bike veered off the road and crashed, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.

Laine Krannichfeld Lyle, 49, was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. Sunday, at the scene of crash, said office spokesperson Henry Wofford.

Reports indicate he hit a fence off of the road and crashed in the 7400 block of Solano Avenue, he said. No other vehicles were involved.

A more detailed incident report was not available as of Monday afternoon.

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.