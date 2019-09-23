A Yountville motorcyclist died late Sunday night after his bike veered off the road and crashed, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.
Laine Krannichfeld Lyle, 49, was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. Sunday, at the scene of crash, said office spokesperson Henry Wofford.
You have free articles remaining.
Reports indicate he hit a fence off of the road and crashed in the 7400 block of Solano Avenue, he said. No other vehicles were involved.
A more detailed incident report was not available as of Monday afternoon.