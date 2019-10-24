For the next 12 months, the leader of the Napa Valley’s smallest city will be the face of the Golden State’s local governments, large and small.
John Dunbar, the Yountville mayor since 2010, last week was named president of the League of California Cities, the main advocacy group for the interests of hundreds of cities and towns. The league board announced his selection Friday during the organization’s annual conference in Long Beach.
As the league president, Dunbar’s duties will include regular meetings with Gov. Gavin Newsom and his administration, as well as with state lawmakers and the league’s executive director Carolyn Coleman, to discuss legislation in progress.
Yountville may be a fraction the size of San Francisco and Los Angeles, but more interests and concerns unite California’s cities than divide them, according to Dunbar.
“It doesn’t matter the size of our communities; what does matter is that we work together with our member cities,” he said Tuesday. “That’s something that has stood out during my time on the board, an openness to representing all the different kinds of cities we represent. We have the same concerns, just at different scales.”
Dunbar’s ascension to the group’s top post follows 15 years on the Yountville Town Council as well as several years of service with the league, including a term leading its North Bay division and promotion to second vice president in 2018.
Under the league’s succession plan, he had been scheduled to serve a one-year term as first vice president starting this month before taking over as president in 2020, but received early promotion to the top position after a candidate ahead of him left the state to join the U.S. Department of Transportation.
While Yountville — a town famed for its wine- and food-based tourism — counts fewer than 3,000 full-time residents, Dunbar pointed to extensive regional and government contacts he said have allowed his town to learn from the lessons of other communities.
Among the issues weighing heavily on the Napa Valley and other communities, according to Dunbar, are California’s housing shortages and problems with homelessness, as well as the emergency preparedness that has become a topic of intense scrutiny in the wake of an earthquake, wildfires and this month’s emergency power cut-offs by Pacific Gas and Electric Co.
Dunbar also promised focused attention over the coming year on climate-change action, pension reforms and gun safety — the last a particularly sobering matter in Yountville, where three clinicians at The Pathway Home died in a 2018 shooting attack.
Contacts within and outside the league have allowed Napa County towns to share their experience in wildfire preparedness with other local governments, while Yountville has drawn on the experiences of South Lake Tahoe and similar tourism-driven member towns in deciding how to regulate cannabis retailing, said Dunbar.
“I’m able to bring that knowledge into Yountville so we can determine what’s right for Yountville,” he said of such idea-sharing.
Despite the hours and travel his statewide post will demand, Dunbar promised to keep the interests of Yountville foremost in his efforts. “Being mayor remains my No. 1 priority, and I’m not going to jeopardize my ability to serve my own community,” he said.
The other leaders chosen by the league last week represent other regions of California. New first vice president Cheryl Viegas Walker is a council member in El Centro in the agricultural Imperial Valley, while Walnut Creek Mayor Cindy Silva will serve as second vice president. The outgoing president, Grass Valley Councilmember Jan Arbuckle of the Gold Country region, was named immediate past president, in line with league succession policy.