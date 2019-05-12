Future developers in Yountville may be able to build higher than before – so long as their buildings have something to offer to residents.
A new general plan for the resort town will, for the first time, allow a third story for buildings at the heart of downtown or on California Drive to the west. To qualify for the extra height, projects will be required to include a community benefit for those living in Yountville as well its tourists, such as affordably priced housing, office space or locally focused shopping.
The move to provide more living and shopping space in a compact and mostly built-out townscape is a highlight of the Yountville plan, which guides land-use and growth strategies in the town of some 2,800 people. The Town Council on Tuesday approved the document, which replaces a general plan dating to 1992.
A team of 10 advisers to the town floated the idea of going vertical in a draft general plan published last year, saying that higher density at Yountville’s heart could provide more room for homes, businesses and services benefiting residents.
In the downtown area, increased height would be possible only in the area west of Washington Street from Humboldt Street south to Mulberry Street – a rectangular plot dominated by hotels and the V Marketplace shopping and office development and bordered by Highway 29 to the west. Advisers said the site’s commercial development and plentiful parking made it an ideal place to add to Yountville’s housing and office-space supply.
The maximum height for three-story structures will be the peak of the V Marketplace roof, about 35 feet – 5 feet above Yountville’s maximum height for buildings with two floors.
Applicants would not have an automatic right to create three floors but would have to show town staff a project’s benefit to residents through housing, offices, or retailing and services “under-represented” in Yountville. In addition, such structures would be required to have setbacks from surrounding streets that keep them as close to the center of a property as possible, to avoid shadowing sidewalks and blocking views of the Napa Valley.
Despite the new three-story option, Yountville’s overall zoning for low-slung, smaller-scale construction remains largely intact in the general plan. Officials on Tuesday emphasized the much greater portion of the community where lower heights – and a small-town character – will remain the rule.
“We want to remind everybody that it’s a very small area,” said Town Manager Steve Rogers. “We’re only talking about buildings or vacant land in that (downtown) footprint, not town-wide.”
North of downtown, the general plan also designates a half-dozen properties on Washington Street, between Creek and Pedroni streets, as an area where live-work buildings will be allowed. As with any future three-floor developments, businesses hosted in such buildings would be required to fill an underserved local need.
Elsewhere, Yountville’s new development plan allows the addition of second floors to the 15 units of Vista Condominiums on Vista Drive, though construction will require the homeowner association’s approval.