Yountville postmaster bids goodbye to 'the post office from heaven'

Some might not realize there are two USPS stations in Yountville. The main location is at 6514 Washington St. A smaller mailroom is located at the Veterans Home of California at Yountville at 260 California Drive.

Clary explained that about 90% of his customers are locals and 10% are those who live in Yountville part-time.

“Over the years, you get to know who your regulars are,” he said.

Of the locals, Clary thinks that about half of those customers actually come from outside of the town of Yountville.

Why? For the excellent customer service, he said. The Yountville post office station has a reputation for being really friendly, he said.

He also does little things like displaying all the available stamps on a bulletin board or personally delivering a package to a customer who can’t come to the post office to pick it up.

What’s one of the most unusual things someone has tried to mail at his post office?

“We had this one customer who went to the Vets home,” to mail a package. The man, who was not a veteran, used a fake Yountville return address, he recalled. The clerk thought it was suspicious so they brought it down to the main office.