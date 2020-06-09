Yountville postpones decision on hot-air balloon launch site

Yountville's verdict on a new lift-off location for hot-air balloon flights is on hold.
A Town Council decision on allowing flights to take off near St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church at the south end of town was postponed after the operator, Napa Valley Balloons, asked for a delay. No new decision date was immediately announced.
The postponement last week followed vigorous resistance to the proposed launch site by a group of homeowners, both near the church and in the unincorporated county areas along the expected flight path from Yountville to Napa.
Opponents who formed the NAPA (Neighbors against Privacy Abuse) Coalition to fight the plan have argued that balloons taking off from the site – an open field within a 16-acre vineyard next to the Washington Street church – would inflict excessive early-morning noise from the heaters and fans needed to inflate the lighter-than-air craft, and that pilots often fly at dangerously low altitudes that invade the privacy of homeowners on the ground.
Meanwhile, Napa Valley Balloons has called the lift-off site essential to continuing its Yountville operations after California's Department of Veterans Affairs terminated its right to launch balloons from the Vintner's Golf Club last year.
CalVet, which operates the nearby Veterans Home, ended the agreement after a scathing state audit criticized its management of leases on and near the home, including a balloon-launch agreement made with the town in 2009 but not reported to the state until seven years later.
Since its exile from the golf course, Napa Valley Balloons has launched some flights from the city of Sonoma and others from unincorporated Napa County, but a county permit limits the company's use of the latter site to 50 days per year.
Council members originally were scheduled to vote on the new launching point May 5, but delayed their decision after receiving a letter from an attorney representing opponents, which stated approval of the site could lead to litigation.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
