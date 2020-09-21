Yountville questions Napa school district's plans for former elementary school campus

“This is a time of huge change for our district and we are very focused on getting this implementation right,” he wrote. “I don’t know how I can be any clearer BUT WE ARE NOT FOCUSED ON THE DISPOSITION OF THE PROPERTY IN YOUNTVILLE RIGHT NOW. WE HAVE PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED THAT WE MIGHT HAVE TIME TO FOCUS ON IT IN JANUARY. … You are damaging our relationship and our willingness to work with you by not taking the hint that we aren’t ready to deal with this property and by your attempts to exert outside pressure on us to do things on your timetable.”

Despite that admonishment, Rogers predicted that the fate of the former school is too important for town leaders to set aside, whatever the school district’s preoccupations. “We realize they have a lot going on their plate but at end of day, this is one of most significant matters being discussed in Yountville,” he said.

“I still hold out hope we can have cooperative, open communications with the school district,” Mayor Dunbar said later. “This is a large piece of property in a very small town. We want to make sure that however this is used in the future, it’s the right fit for Yountville.”







You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

