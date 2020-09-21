Yountville questions Napa school district's plans for former elementary school campus

The Napa public school system’s hopes for selling the recently closed Yountville Elementary School campus are facing resistance from the town government, which is cautioning the school district not to try to evade state rules requiring surplus public land to be offered to public agencies before going on the open market.
But leaders of the Napa Valley Unified School District on Monday denied seeking any shortcuts to a land sale – and declared the scramble to reopen classrooms amid the coronavirus emergency has pushed nearly all other issues, including the future use of the Yountville campus, to the backburner.
A letter last month from Town Manager Steve Rogers to the school district questions the district’s approach to appraising and marketing the 6.8-acre site at 6554 Yount St., where the Yountville school shut down at the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
A 2019 study commissioned by NVUSD estimated the campus’s market value at $8 million and predicted it could support as many as 75 housing units, assuming that existing buildings are removed and the land rezoned for residential use. But Rogers, in his Aug. 28 letter to the district, objected to what he called NVUSD’s pursuit of waivers of state laws governing the resale of idled school property and parkland.
California’s Surplus Lands Act requires public agencies like school districts to first offer surplus properties to other public agencies before offering them for sale, with priority given to parks, recreation and affordable housing uses. The state’s Naylor Act requires school districts to offer recreational areas to public agencies, in order to keep parks and playgrounds open even when a school is shuttered.
Yountville was one of the two elementary schools, along with Mt. George in the Coombsville area east of Napa, that NVUSD’s board voted to shut down in October 2019 in order to save about $1 million a year. The campuses had the smallest enrollments among the district’s grade schools, with about 120 pupils attending the Yountville school in its final year.
A district-sponsored appraisal in August 2019 placed the Yountville campus’ resale value far above that of Mt. George, which is in unincorporated Napa County and is surrounded by parcels zoned for only one home per 10 acres. (The Napa school district later offered the vacated campus at 1019 Second Ave. as a replacement home for the Stone Bridge School, a charter academy seeking to leave its Carneros location due to damage from the August 2014 earthquake.)
Such an exploration of the Yountville site’s potential value was a troubling sign for the town government, Rogers wrote to the school district in August. “The Town has shared with NVUSD the flaws in the appraisal … that suggest the entire property could be developed for housing, which is simply not the case,” he said.
Following the Surplus Land Act also would allow Yountville to open up the school site for affordable housing located close to downtown, Rogers added. “The Town has the capabilities to develop this property for low- and moderate-income housing and would like to do so,” he told school district leaders.
Mayor John Dunbar added that Yountville also is looking to ensure that the school site’s future uses are compatible with the rest of its town core.
“We have made very clear to them over several meetings there are several restrictions on zoning we expect them to comply with,” he said Monday afternoon. “When we heard of the assessment of the property, both the value and its anticipated (housing) use seemed to ignore those zoning restrictions.
Monday afternoon, Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti denied any attempts by the Napa school district to seek exceptions to state laws governing the Yountville campus, adding that NVUSD has not yet declared the land as surplus.
Furthermore, said Mucetti, disposing of the Yountville parcel must take a back seat to the district’s work to begin a phased reopening of schools shut down for over six months by the coronavirus pandemic. NVUSD has announced plans to bring students back to classrooms for two days a week starting in mid-October, gradually moving toward a full five-day schedule as COVID-19 cases decrease or a vaccine becomes available.
“NVUSD has every intent to follow the process for surplus property,” she said. “But the big picture is that we are very busy now, and focused on student safety and access to learning during a global pandemic – and the town has had a really hard time understanding this since March 13.”
Last year’s appraisal of the Yountville site’s potential market value was meant only to decide its theoretical maximum value as a starting point for talks with the town, and not an attempt to get around land-use restrictions, according to Rabinder (Rob) Mangewala, NVUSD’s assistant superintendent for business services.
“There has never been any intention to work around the city, but to work with the city,” he said. “Maximum value is a starting point for discussion. Maximum value is not necessarily what you’re going to (ultimately) get, especially for residential development.”
But Rogers, the Yountville town manager, later said other actions by the school district show its continuing interest in selling its surplus land despite it assertion of campus reopening as the overwhelming priority. He pointed to the NVUSD board’s approval Sept. 10 of a contract with the 3D Strategies consulting firm to advise the district on the potential sale and reuse of properties including the sites of the Yountville, Napa Junction and Stone Bridge schools.
“If they have no plans for the disposition of the school, why are they hiring a consultant to develop a marketing strategy and analysis?” Rogers asked later Monday.
In an email to Yountville officials later Monday, NVUSD trustee David Gracia criticized the town for continuing to focus on the former school property when educators are trying to resume classroom teaching during the COVID-19 crisis.
“This is a time of huge change for our district and we are very focused on getting this implementation right,” he wrote. “I don’t know how I can be any clearer BUT WE ARE NOT FOCUSED ON THE DISPOSITION OF THE PROPERTY IN YOUNTVILLE RIGHT NOW. WE HAVE PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED THAT WE MIGHT HAVE TIME TO FOCUS ON IT IN JANUARY. … You are damaging our relationship and our willingness to work with you by not taking the hint that we aren’t ready to deal with this property and by your attempts to exert outside pressure on us to do things on your timetable.”
Despite that admonishment, Rogers predicted that the fate of the former school is too important for town leaders to set aside, whatever the school district’s preoccupations. “We realize they have a lot going on their plate but at end of day, this is one of most significant matters being discussed in Yountville,” he said.
“I still hold out hope we can have cooperative, open communications with the school district,” Mayor Dunbar said later. “This is a large piece of property in a very small town. We want to make sure that however this is used in the future, it’s the right fit for Yountville.”
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
