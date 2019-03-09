YOUNTVILLE, CA — A crowd gathered Saturday morning to pay tribute to three women who gave their careers and lives to serve others.
A hundred people met in the Yountville Community Center, the same place where loved ones and community members gathered the day after a former client of The Pathway Home took the lives of employees Christine Loeber, 48, Jennifer Gray Golick, 42, and Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, 32, who was nearly seven months pregnant. The Pathway Home was a nonprofit based at the Veterans Home and served Iraq and Afghanistan veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.
It was a gray, rainy day. Attendees held white roses and wore lavender bracelets that bore the women's initials, and read "The Pathway Home" and "Never To Forget."
The memories of Loeber, Golick and Shushereba can help others continue their mission of service, said Kerri Dorman, vice mayor of Yountville.
They didn't just work at the Veterans Home. They became part of the community, she said.
"We all came together at this time last year to grieve and to celebrate the lives of three dedicated women and a child who had yet to blossom," she said.
Saturday was a day for moving forward, but honoring and ensuring the three late women continue on through their legacies of generosity, unconditional love, support for others and persistence, said Dorothy Salmon, board member of Pathway Home.
Lee Shaw, Napa County chaplain, recalled the moment that law enforcement realized the three women could not be saved. Shaw, a chaplain for 25 years, said he's seen the same thing thousands of times in his career: good can come from tragedy.
Some in the crowd embraced as Shaw read a prayer.
The community was heartsick that day and people did not know how to respond, he said. The Veterans Home was a sanctuary for more than 130 years, and in a moment, everything changed.
Shaw prayed for healing and that the good works of Loeber, Golick and Shushereba could live on through loved ones.
"We honor their education to others, especially our military veterans, who protected our freedom," he said. "They were proud to serve those who served."
The Napa Valley community was still reeling from the October 2017 fires when the Veterans Home shooting rattled Yountville, said Steve Rogers, Yountville city manager. Then the unthinkable happened.
"We're used to being on the map for a lot of things," he said. "But we're not used to, nor did we expect to be, put on the national map for a location of a mass shooting."
The Veterans Home shooting took Yountville's innocence, he said. Then in November, Alaina Housley — a Napa native with strong Yountville ties — was one of 12 people killed during a shooting at a popular western bar near her Southern California college.
Rogers said he hoped the community would come together and encourage elected officials to take action to prevent mass shootings.
Among the crowd was A.J. Petersen, a Sonoma resident who said she met Loeber when they were seated at a booth together on a busy night at the Boon Fly Café. Petersen was going through a difficult chapter of her life, and the women talked all night and became fast friends.
Petersen said she met Loeber at a difficult time in her life. She fidgeted with her white rose while struggling to find the right words to describe Loeber and worried that everything she said sounded cliché.
Loeber seemed like she had no flaws, Petersen said. She was warm, open, vulnerable, and followed through on her commitments.
"If she touched your life, she made it instantly better," she said.
The service closed with a group rendition of "All You Need is Love" by The Beatles.
"Thank you all for being filled with love and compassion," Salmon of the Pathway board said in final words to the crowd. "And thank you for loving our three brave women."