Yountville homes and businesses are under a town advisory to boil their drinking water due to the presence of E. coli bacteria in recent water samples.

The town issued the notice at 6:20 p.m. Thursday after reporting a water sample from Rector Reservoir tested positive for E. coli. Town customers are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth to avoid stomach or intestinal illnesses.

Yountville anticipates resolving the problem by Monday, and will inform residents when its tap water is safe to drink, according to the notice.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for a full minute and then cooled before consumption, to kill bacteria and other microbes.

If boiling is not possible, residents can add eight drops (1/8 teaspoon) of unscented liquid bleach to one gallon of clear water, or 16 drops of bleach (1/4 tsp.) per gallon of cloudy water. Allow the water to stand 30 minutes before using.

Water may also be disinfected using purification tablets, by following the manufacturer’s instructions.