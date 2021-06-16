Yountville residents advised to boil water before consuming

Residents of the town of Yountville are being advised to boil water before consuming until further notice.
Town officials say technical difficulties at the state’s Rector Water Treatment Plant have reduced pressure across the system, making it difficult to ensure water quality. Tap water should be considered unsafe for human or pet consumption without being boiled first.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
“Town staff is working expediently to resolve the issue and has taken steps to increase the water pressure however the water quality issue remains temporarily,” town officials said in a notice to residents Wednesday morning. “The Boil Water Notice will remain in place until water samples have been tested and are determined to be safe for consumption.”
Residents may call the town office at (707) 944-8851 for more information.
Information on water quality and boiling water in such situations may be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, cdc.gov/healthywater.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
Motorists were phoning 911 to report a motorist running red lights, running vehicles off the road, and nearly causing a head-on collision in t…
A Napa man was arrested after a confrontation at a Browns Valley park and a rock-throwing incident that caused a vehicle crash, according to police.
A 25-year-old man from Ventura County was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges involving sex with a Napa juvenile under the a…
American Canyon police got a call from a resident who reported a car burglary in progress on Stetson Drive.
Napa Police officers disrupted an attempted burglary of a cannabis dispensary, arresting two men, according to the department.
A thief drove off with a vehicle parked on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue with the keys left in the ignition, Napa Police reported.
A person broke into several cars in the Montevino Drive area of south American Canyon Sunday morning.
American Canyon Police arrested two suspects after officers tried to pull over a car without license plates and the driver fled down Highway 29.
Would-be home invaders struck a home that had been turned into a cannabis growing operation on Pelleria Drive.
Local law enforcement cooperated in arresting a motorist who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended with a police K-9 subduing the suspect.