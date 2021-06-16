 Skip to main content
Yountville residents advised to boil water before consuming
Residents of the town of Yountville are being advised to boil water before consuming until further notice.

Town officials say technical difficulties at the state’s Rector Water Treatment Plant have reduced pressure across the system, making it difficult to ensure water quality. Tap water should be considered unsafe for human or pet consumption without being boiled first.

“Town staff is working expediently to resolve the issue and has taken steps to increase the water pressure however the water quality issue remains temporarily,” town officials said in a notice to residents Wednesday morning. “The Boil Water Notice will remain in place until water samples have been tested and are determined to be safe for consumption.”

Residents may call the town office at (707) 944-8851 for more information.

Information on water quality and boiling water in such situations may be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, cdc.gov/healthywater.

