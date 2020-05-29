Yountville residents may vote this November on allowing cannabis retailing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Yountville voters may get the chance this November to decide whether to allow cannabis products to be sold in their town. Where in town a seller might ply the trade, however, will likely be a debate for another day.

The shape of a potential ballot measure to legalize and tax marijuana sales has come into focus this month, with the Yountville Town Council moving toward a proposition to permit one retailer within town limits and collect up to a 3 percent tax on its gross revenue. A council vote to place the measure on the fall ballot is slated for June 2.

But in a discussion last week, councilmembers shied away from packing a set of zoning rules into a cannabis measure, for reasons of both election law and public participation.

Some worried that stuffing a full set of rules on a cannabis business' placement into the ballot language that also must state the basic rules of retailing would strain the limits of the 75-word summary required in California.

In addition, the decision about which neighborhoods can and should host a retailer is important enough to share widely with townsfolk through public forums and ample debate, added Councilmember Margie Mohler.