Yountville’s Art, Sip & Stroll may become Napa Valley’s first public event since start of pandemic

Changes to the festival layout are likely to maintain physical spacing even are more people are expected to be immunized against COVID-19 during the spring, said Holland, the parks director. A larger area of downtown — possibly from Veterans Memorial Park up Washington Street to the North Block hotel — would be reserved for event use and artists’ canopies would be placed farther apart, with fewer people allowed at each berth.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Holland hoped to draw on Yountville’s experience organizing a limited number of group activities during the year-long pandemic shutdowns — especially a town summer camp program that continued, with children placed in small groups that did not mingle in order to minimize transmission risk.

“It’s pretty nerve-wracking, but we mobilized to get summer camp open last year, so I feel we can adapt very easily to figure it out,” she said.

As the coronavirus began to arrive in California early last year and led to bans on virtually all mass gatherings, the first in a torrent of cancellations played out last March in Yountville, where two food-themed festivals, Taste of Yountville and Yountville Live, were called off more than a week in advance.