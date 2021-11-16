 Skip to main content
Yountville’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony returns Sunday night

Christmas tree
Boaz Yunior Wibowo, Dreamstime.com

One of the Napa Valley’s early Christmas season celebrations will return this weekend, as the Yountville Town & Tree Lighting resumes Sunday after being scaled back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Co-sponsored by the town and the Yountville Chamber of Commerce, the ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. in the plaza of the Community Center at 6516 Washington St. and will feature music, a toy collection, and a visit by Santa Claus before a countdown to the illumination of the tree.

Last year’s tree lighting took place as scheduled, but with an Internet video stream instead of an in-person ceremony to promote social distancing.

Performing at the celebration will be Ken Clarke and the Ding-a-Lings, a bell ensemble based at the nearby Veterans Home of California. Visitors also are encouraged to bring unwrapped toys to benefit the holiday toy drive of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley.

Those unable to attend the tree lighting in person may view a livestream Sunday on Facebook at Explore Yountville, or via Instagram at @yountvilleca.

Sunday’s tree lighting opens the town’s fifth annual Holidays in Yountville, an array of craft classes, cooking classes, and in-person and virtual wine tastings.

For more information on the Yountville celebration, visit townofyountville.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/6517/

Holiday festivities will continue in the city of Napa later in the week, when the city hosts its annual tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 24 at Veterans Memorial Park, followed by its Christmas Parade starting at 5 p.m. Nov. 27 on Second, Brown and Third streets downtown.

