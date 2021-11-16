Yountville’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony returns Sunday night

One of the Napa Valley’s early Christmas season celebrations will return this weekend, as the Yountville Town & Tree Lighting resumes Sunday after being scaled back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Co-sponsored by the town and the Yountville Chamber of Commerce, the ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. in the plaza of the Community Center at 6516 Washington St. and will feature music, a toy collection, and a visit by Santa Claus before a countdown to the illumination of the tree.

Last year’s tree lighting took place as scheduled, but with an Internet video stream instead of an in-person ceremony to promote social distancing.

Performing at the celebration will be Ken Clarke and the Ding-a-Lings, a bell ensemble based at the nearby Veterans Home of California. Visitors also are encouraged to bring unwrapped toys to benefit the holiday toy drive of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley.

Those unable to attend the tree lighting in person may view a livestream Sunday on Facebook at Explore Yountville, or via Instagram at @yountvilleca.

Sunday’s tree lighting opens the town’s fifth annual Holidays in Yountville, an array of craft classes, cooking classes, and in-person and virtual wine tastings.

For more information on the Yountville celebration, visit townofyountville.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/6517/

Holiday festivities will continue in the city of Napa later in the week, when the city hosts its annual tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 24 at Veterans Memorial Park, followed by its Christmas Parade starting at 5 p.m. Nov. 27 on Second, Brown and Third streets downtown.