Yountville’s Lincoln Theater head aims for late fall reopening after lengthy shutdown

“No one has been turned away,” she said Wednesday. “One staffer was asked to fill out a form, (and) I was once asked if I’d been feeling sick, but once we say the word ‘museum’ they send us on their way.”

Napa Valley Museum reopening in Yountville after lengthy COVID-19 shutdown Fifteen months of enforced emptiness at the Napa Valley Museum will end late next week.

While the Lincoln Theater’s maximum audience size is far above the typical daily visitor count at the nearby museum, Rafaty predicted that concerts would be no more of a public health challenge than art exhibits.

“I agree more people will go to the theater, but on the other hand, it’s known when they’re coming,” she said, comparing the theater’s pre-scheduled and pre-announced events to the often last-minute decisions to visit a museum. “With the museum, we’re open a lot of hours and they’re coming and going, and we can’t just say we’re going to have 500 people at one time.”

The Lincoln Theater’s size will keep it below the scrutiny state law gives to larger events, those with at least 5,000 people in attendance indoors or 10,000 outdoors, according to Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County’s public health officer. At such larger spaces, attendees must confirm proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 status in order to attend, according to guidance from the state Department of Public Health website.