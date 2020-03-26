Yountville's Thomas Keller sues insurer over refusal to cover pandemic losses

Three-star Michelin Chef Thomas Keller announced Thursday that he will go to court to challenge his insurer, Hartford Fire Insurance Company, over its assertion that losses incurred in the wake of COVID-19 are not covered by the chef’s business interruption insurance policy, according to a press release.

Keller’s attorney on Wednesday evening filed for a Declaratory Judgement in the Superior Court of Napa County, the press release said. The lawsuit comes as Keller expects his insurer to deny a claim for closure directed or mandated by government officials, the press release says.

Business interruption often falls under property insurance, according to Heffernan Insurance Brokers Senior Vice President Debra Costa, and often requires physical damage to have been done to the insured property to trigger coverage.

“The insurance industry is pushing out deceptive propaganda that the virus does not cause a dangerous condition to property,” Keller’s attorney John Houghtaling said in the press release. Houghtaling, whose previous legal work around insurance after New York’s Hurricane Sandy made national headlines, described the claim as deceptive to policyholders. Houghtaling last week filed a similar lawsuit on behalf of a restaurant in New Orleans, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.