Yountville scrutinizes fractional ownership of vacation homes

Owner or tenant? Legal weekend vacationer or illegal short-term renter?
Yountville leaders are confronting such questions as the prospect of buyers splitting ownership of newly purchased homes calls into question whether their use amounts to ordinary second-home ownership — or an end-run around a local ban on hotel-style vacation rentals of less than a month.
No such “fractional” entities — in which a group of buyers, often eight at a time, receive equal blocks of the year to occupy a shared home — are yet known to have bought into Yountville, a wine-country destination whose 2,800 residents are largely overshadowed by its high-end resorts and hotels.
But amid a brewing legal fight over fractional housing in St. Helena, Yountville’s Town Council recently debated how quickly it should move to limit the practice, in hopes of preventing second-home and weekend owners from pushing out full-year residents.
“I support all efforts to limit this type of ownership,” Councilmember Eric Knight said during the council’s virtual meeting last week. “I agree that it seems like an end-around to promote time-share ownership, and it would be detrimental to the health of our neighborhoods.”
Fractional homeownership brings together partners who buy equal shares in a home, form a limited-liability corporation, and agree to use the home for predetermined time periods. An operating agreement spells out the co-owners’ responsibility for covering maintenance, expenses and other duties.
Most importantly to Yountville officials, such co-ownerships allow their partners to occupy a house for less than 30 days at a time, despite the town’s prohibition on short-term stays at rented accommodations. A town ordinance also defines payment for rentals as the exchange of “any form of compensation, monetary or trade of goods or services.”
Pacaso, a company specializing in the co-ownership of second homes by multiple parties, sued the City of St. Helena last week amid a dispute over whether the arrangement amounts to a timeshare.
Fractional agreements thus fall into a middle ground between ownership and rental, forcing cities to decide whether to attempt to crack down on such time sharing as an illegal bypass of its short-term rental ban, Town Attorney Gary Bell told the Yountville council.
“Your right to stay there depends on payments to people who are not currently there,” he said. “That’s why it looks a little bit like a rental.”
On the same day the Yountville council debated the legality of co-owning second homes, St. Helena became the target of a federal lawsuit seeking to force its legalization Upvalley.
Pacaso, a company that creates LLCs to hold title for up to eight people to buy interests in a vacation home, sued the city in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The complaint seeks to block St. Helena from declaring co-owned homes a violation of a city prohibition against time-shares, alleging “a long history of improper attempts by the City to exclude outsiders from the community.”
Established a year ago, Pacaso currently is offering one-eighth shares in two St. Helena homes, as well as listings for Napa and other vacation destinations from Arizona to South Carolina.
St. Helena bans residential timeshares, but not 'partial ownership.'
Even if a ban on fractional ownership is passed with the intent of reserving neighborhoods for those living there full time, such a rule risks ensnaring other owners with existing links to the town — like heirs jointly receiving a home from a relative, or three couples with established friendships who team up on a home purchase, according to Bell, the town attorney. Equal protection laws require governments to focus on the use of a property, not which people or entities own the property, he told the council.
A Yountville-based real estate investor echoed those concerns more firmly, cautioning against entanglement in clashes like the one emerging in St. Helena.
“Government getting involved with property ownership and what an owner can do with their property can be a touchy subject,” Lloyd Penrod of North State Property Investments wrote in an email to the Town Council, recommending that Yountville allow up to 12-way splits in homeownership. “How many owners there are for a piece of property should not be a concern of the town, unless a property becomes a 'hotel-like' situation where there are 50+ owners and it could affect neighbors.”
For the time being, council members were prepared to keep a close eye on fractional homeownership without trying to rush an ordinance to a vote.
“It’s more complicated than it looks on its face,” said Mayor John Dunbar. “There isn’t precedent; that could be either a good thing or a bad thing.”
