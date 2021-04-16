Yountville scrutinizes fractional ownership of vacation homes

Established a year ago, Pacaso currently is offering one-eighth shares in two St. Helena homes, as well as listings for Napa and other vacation destinations from Arizona to South Carolina.

Even if a ban on fractional ownership is passed with the intent of reserving neighborhoods for those living there full time, such a rule risks ensnaring other owners with existing links to the town — like heirs jointly receiving a home from a relative, or three couples with established friendships who team up on a home purchase, according to Bell, the town attorney. Equal protection laws require governments to focus on the use of a property, not which people or entities own the property, he told the council.

A Yountville-based real estate investor echoed those concerns more firmly, cautioning against entanglement in clashes like the one emerging in St. Helena.

“Government getting involved with property ownership and what an owner can do with their property can be a touchy subject,” Lloyd Penrod of North State Property Investments wrote in an email to the Town Council, recommending that Yountville allow up to 12-way splits in homeownership. “How many owners there are for a piece of property should not be a concern of the town, unless a property becomes a 'hotel-like' situation where there are 50+ owners and it could affect neighbors.”