With the departure of Yountville's longtime Yountville town manager Steve Rogers approaching, the town is seeking input from residents on what attributes they’d like to see in a future town manager.
To that end, community members can attend a forum, set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Town Hall council chamber at 6550 Yount St., or take a short survey, according to a Yountville press release.
At next week's forum, Gary Phillips of executive recruitment firm Bob Murray and Associates, which is conducting the town manager search, will be present to hear community feedback.
The town manager, appointed by the council, manages the day-to-day operations of Yountville’s local government operations, and is responsible for addressing the priorities established by the council.
