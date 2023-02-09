With the departure of Yountville's longtime Yountville town manager Steve Rogers approaching, the town is seeking input from residents on what attributes they’d like to see in a future town manager.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

To that end, community members can attend a forum, set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Town Hall council chamber at 6550 Yount St., or take a short survey, according to a Yountville press release.

At next week's forum, Gary Phillips of executive recruitment firm Bob Murray and Associates, which is conducting the town manager search, will be present to hear community feedback.

The town manager, appointed by the council, manages the day-to-day operations of Yountville’s local government operations, and is responsible for addressing the priorities established by the council.

PHOTOS: Fire destroys Napa home Structure Fire 11 Fire guts Napa home, closes Silverado Trail Structure Fire 2 Structure Fire 3 Structure Fire 4 Structure Fire 5 Structure Fire 6 Structure Fire 7 Structure Fire 8 Structure Fire 9 Structure Fire 10 Structure Fire 12 Structure Fire 13 Structure Fire 14 Structure Fire 15 Structure Fire 16 Structure Fire 17 Structure Fire 18 Structure Fire 19 Structure Fire 20 Structure Fire 21 Structure Fire 22