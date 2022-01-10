Yountville seeks candidates for town parks commission

The town of Yountville is seeking volunteers to serve on its Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission for the coming year and beyond.

Three regular members are being sought for two-year commission terms lasting until January 2024. The town also is seeking a non-voting high school representative for a one-year term to expire in January 2023, according to a news release.

The Yountville parks commission serves as an advisory body to the Town Council on matters involving parks, recreation facilities, community service programs, recreation programs and cultural activities.

Both regular and high school members must live in the town of Yountville. Candidates should have involvement or a strong interest in Yountville parks and recreation, be able to take an active role in meetings, understand community needs connected to parks, and be able to show an understanding of strategic work, vision and forward-thinking to make responsible recommendations to the Town Council.

Five voting members comprise the parks commission, serving staggered two-year terms.

To apply for commission seats, visit the town website at townofyountville.com/apply and click the View All Boards and Commission Vacancies link. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 9.

Applicants will be interviewed by the Town Council, and interviews may be conducted either through Zoom or in-person depending on the state of COVID-19 health and safety rules. The date and time of interviews will be determined by the number of applications received.