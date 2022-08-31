Yountville sees discolored water as weeks-long water leak on Washington Street is fixed

A contractor for the state Department of Veterans Affairs fixed a Yountville water leak located on Washington Street, between Mulberry Street and Yount Street, on Tuesday. That led to some discoloration in Yountville’s water on Wednesday as repairs on the damaged water line were finished up, according to a town news release.
“After the repair, residents in Yountville may have noticed discoloration in the water,” said Stephanie Weaver, CalVet's deputy administrator, in a Wednesday statement. “This happened as valves were closed to isolate the damaged section. The change in water pressure disturbs any sediment in the pipe. The discoloration is not harmful. The system is actively being flushed and the issue should be resolved today.”
Yountville's public works staff has maintained that the discolored water is safe for personal use, but encouraged water customers who saw discolored water to run their water at the faucet farthest from the street in order to flush the water out of their pipes.
People are also reading…
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The leak was discovered on Aug. 12, according to an Aug. 15 Yountville news release. Public works staff figured out that the leak wasn’t part of the town’s water distribution system, and worked with CalVet over the next few weeks as the state agency hired a contractor to fix the leak.
Weaver added that no further work on the pipe is necessary after the Tuesday repair. Washington Street will be repaired by a CalVet contractor either next week or the week after, Weaver added.
“A large band was installed around the outside of the pipe, over the leak, acting like a sleeve to the main water line,” Weaver wrote. “This process successfully stopped the leak. After further inspection, the repair was deemed permanent and no further work to the pipe is necessary. In the meantime, the contractor will schedule work to repair and restore the road to acceptable standards.”
Weaver noted that the Yountville Veterans Home wasn’t impacted during the repair, as it was able to switch to an on-campus water tank.
PHOTOS: This Week in Napa Valley, Aug. 26
The Main Street Reunion Car Show returned to Napa this weekend as hundreds of pre 1978 cruisers, trucks and hot rods took over the streets of …
Like plants? Take a look inside Calistoga's 'gothic greenhouse' Field Trip. The shop sells many plants, but also antiques and modern design. O…
Upvalley police officers, firefighters, school officials and paramedics staged an active shooter drill Saturday at St. Helena's Robert Louis S…
Aug. 26 is National Dog Day. To celebrate, we asked our readers to send in photos of their pampered pooches, so that we could create a photo g…
See anyone you know? Faces and Places features photos from family celebrations, community events, winning moments and personal achievement.
Meet Princess and Gerald of Napa. This chicken and duck, raised together, have become fast and inseparable friends, often crossing the street …
Prep football season has arrived in the Napa Valley, and American Canyon has been working hard in preparation for their first game this Friday.
Napa's Vintage High School football team braved soaring temperatures this week as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season.
As the first game of the year fast approaches, the Justin-Siena Football team was hard at work this week preparing for the season ahead.
You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213 or ebooth@napanews.com.