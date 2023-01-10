Yountville supports Vine Trail Coalition effort to move 'Welcome to Napa Valley' sign

For years, some of Napa’s leaders have questioned the safety of the southern “Welcome to this world famous wine growing region Napa Valley” sign near Oakville that attracts tourists who often cross the two-lane Highway 29 while driving northbound to visit it on the southbound side of the highway.

Now, the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition, currently at work on the design and engineering phase of the Yountville-to-St. Helena segment of the county-length pathway, is — with endorsements from the Napa Valley Vintners and Visit Napa Valley — proposing to move the sign farther south. Specifically, members would like the sign to be placed at the Markham Vineyards property, which is west of the northern terminus of Washington Street and along a crescent-shaped turnout, which Caltrans currently uses as a staging area.

“The sign is a historic landmark in many respects,” Shawn Casey-White, executive director of the coalition, said of the sign, whose twin is located to the north off Highway 29 outside Calistoga. “It’s certainly iconic and when people stop and see the sign, they pull over and run across the highway. We want them to have a safe place to pull off and be able to do that in a place they’re not at risk of the high-speed traffic on State Route 29.”

The Yountville Town Council — though the proposed site remains in unincorporated Napa County — endorsed the move last week by unanimously voting to send a letter in support to Caltrans, which doesn’t own the area where the sign would go, but owns the area that could be used as a turnout for those visiting the sign.

The approved Yountville letter notes that the council understands Caltrans and state Sen. Bill Dodd are working to move the staging area to a new area 4 miles to the north and east, on the Silverado Trail, which would open up the existing staging area as a rest stop.

Casey-White said the coalition has been in regular talks with Caltrans for months about how to find a possible multi-use solution for the area, and is continuing to have conversations with the agency. A Caltrans spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment by press time.

Rex Stults, vice president of industry relations for the Napa Valley Vintners, said discussions around moving the sign — which the Vintners own — have been going on for years. Before the rise of social media, the sign's current placement on the Robert Mondavi property wasn’t a big deal, he said. But with the rise of photo-based apps like Instagram, more and more people have starting flocking to the sign, creating greater concerns around traffic safety.

“We are and have been absolutely open to relocating the sign as long as the new spot is safer and has a scenic backdrop as good as, if not better, than the one it currently has,” Stults said.

Stults noted that last year, Dodd assembled a meeting with all the stakeholders, including Caltrans. At the time, Caltrans representatives weren’t enthusiastic about sharing the turnout space with visitors, Stults said, and suggested other options for locating the sign that the Vintners didn’t agree with — such as the park-and-ride lot in front of the Napa Valley Marriott Hotel & Spa on the city of Napa's north side.

“They proposed a number of other areas which, in our eyes and minds, were laughable,” Stults said. “They did not meet the objectives that, from our viewpoint, we clearly communicated to them, whatsoever.”

The backdrop of the current sign location — of Napa Valley vineyards and the Mayacamas Mountains — would be similar in the new proposed location, Stults said. Casey-White added that the Vine Trail coalition is committed to working with Napa County and all the various jurisdictions to figure out the placement of the sign, and will, if necessary, move forward with moving the sign using private philanthropy funds.

“We’ve been hoping they (Caltrans) will come around,” Stults said. “The fact of the matter is they almost never use that land anyway. We could even share it, and not make it available to the public under times of strife, when they might it that. Hopefully we can get back on the same page and find something that’s going to be better for public safety and yet provide the same iconic scenic backdrop that people have enjoyed."

