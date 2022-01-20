Yountville to appoint Town Council member to serve rest of year

Yountville’s Town Council is bypassing a special election this year and will choose a new member who will serve for the balance of 2022.
In their first meeting since the departure of former Vice Mayor Kerri Dorman earlier this month, council members unanimously agreed to seek applications to fill the vacant seat, with a selection possible as early as Feb. 1. The applicant selected by the council would serve the rest of Dorman’s term through the Nov. 8 election.
A special election would have taken place during the June 7 primary elections, and town officials estimated the race would cost between $45,000 and $75,000 to organize.
The council seat opened up with the Jan. 6 resignation notice of Kerri Dorman, who was chosen in a 2016 special election, won a full four-year term in 2018 and was appointed vice mayor in 2020. Dorman, a Houston native, announced her impending departure in December as she prepared to move to Austin, Texas after eight years living in Yountville.
The deadline to apply for the council seat is 4 p.m. Jan. 28, Town Manager Steve Rogers announced. Candidates should send a letter, resume and a list of qualifications to Town Clerk Eddy Gomez at egomez@yville.com, or in person at the Town Clerk’s Office, 6550 Yount St. Late submissions will not be accepted.
A screening of applicants is scheduled for Jan. 31, and council members will interview candidates via Zoom teleconference Feb. 1, with a council selection possible at that same meeting or on a later date.
Those applying for the Town Council opening must be at least 18 years old, have their primary residence within Yountville town limits and be registered to vote in Yountville.
Earlier in the meeting, the remaining council members were unable to agree on who should take over the role of the vice mayor, who leads meetings when the mayor is absent and holds the title for two years at a time. Motions to appoint longtime members Margie Mohler and Marita Dorenbecher to the position both failed on 2-2 deadlocks.
