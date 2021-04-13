Yountville to extend outdoor dining waivers even after pandemic restrictions lifted

The special rules Yountville has passed to allow alfresco dining and other measures to keep up business amid the business slowdowns triggered by COVID-19 will stay in effect for at least 14 more months.
Yountville’s Economic Recovery Program received an extension to June 30, 2022 with the approval last week of the Town Council. The decision allows restaurateurs and merchants in the town – arguably Napa County’s most dependent on tourism revenue – to continue serving patrons on patios, walkways, lawns and other public spaces even after curbs on indoor capacity are lifted.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The county’s rise to California’s orange tier for coronavirus spread has allowed greater indoor capacity to businesses, and state officials have announced a goal of fully reopening the economy by June 15. But in extending Yountville’s emergency rules for local merchants, Mayor John Dunbar said this is a necessity to make up for more than a year of losses.
“We don’t become whole when we get back to 100% (reopening),” he said before the unanimous vote of support. “We have not received enough state and federal funding to make up for all the lost revenue and the public health expenses we have incurred over the last year-plus. This is a recognition that just getting back to 100% of what used to be normal occupancy and activity does not bring back from the edge of bankruptcy many of these businesses that will need even more opportunity for generating revenue to recover and be sustainable.”
Come April 15, gatherings can resume in California for the first time since March 2020. Some in Napa Valley's events industry say the future is still uncertain.
Extended waivers to allow outdoor dining and other activities for the near future are needed to give local businesses a measure of certainty, Town Manager Steve Rogers wrote in a memo to council members. With eateries limited to accommodating half their usual maximum of dine-in visitors even under Napa County’s relatively lenient orange-tier status – and some customers still hesitant about eating indoors – business owners will need assurances about investing in extra tables, shade structure and wintertime heaters, he said.
As many as 35 local businesses have received temporary permit modifications and waivers through the program, although some have closed or moved during the pandemic, according to town records.
The proposal outline by Rogers would have extended Yountville’s special rules through Dec. 31, but council members agreed to an additional six-month extension, largely to help sustain businesses through the winter holidays and better gauge the need for retaining the support program even later.
“We all know (businesses) won’t be back to full steam ahead in just a few months,” said Councilmember Margie Mohler. “It gives them the opportunity to invest in what they need to continue this program. This is a hospitality area; they’ve been decimated, and now they’re having to add more hardware and infrastructure. They need some assurances from us.”
California is aiming to fully reopen its economy June 15 — the clearest end date eyed for restrictions that have besieged businesses and upended daily life throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yountville’s continuation of its emergency rules comes more than two months before the June target date for a statewide economic reopening announced last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Barring a sharp increase in infections or other sudden changes, the move would end California’s four-level scale of COVID-19 spread, which has strictly limited indoor dining and business occupancy in counties where the virus has spread fastest.
Officials chose June 15 as the state target partly because that date is two months after California will open vaccine eligibility to all people 16 and older, according to Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health and human services secretary.
The June target, however, does not mark a full return to pre-coronavirus conditions. Masks will continue to be required at public gatherings, and Newsom – the first governor to pass a statewide stay-home order during the pandemic’s early days in March 2020 – said restrictions could go back in effect if mutations or variants of COVID-19 cause another surge in infections.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
Photos: Napa life during the COVID-19 pandemic
Heritage Eats Napa
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa nail salon during the pandemic
Napa food bank
Napa school picture day
Napa's Westin Verasa hotel
Napa food relief during the pandemic
Girl Scout cookies during the pandemic
Steve's Christmas Trees in Napa, 2020
Napa Truck Parade
Napa hotel
Napa Bowl during the pandemic
Blue Oak
Toilet paper pandemic cake
Justin-Siena High School reopening
Cultural Anthropologist Dr. Monica Hunter
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
In March of 2020, the daily lives of Napa County's health care providers changed dramatically. A year into the pandemic, they reflect on the m…
A Harley-Davidson restored by the late Jack Christianson was stolen in 2018. Over the last few weeks, St. Helena recovered it and returned it …
CalVet, which runs the home, declined to say whether security had been heightened since 2018. Some officials say additional security isn't nee…
An unassuming plant has produced a giant stalk for the first time in over 20 years in a Napa yard. What do you make of it?
Three of Brandan Nylander's relatives filed suit March 15 in connection with his death following an April 2020 vehicle pursuit.
Take a sneak peek inside a new Napa tiki bar, Wilfred's Lounge, planned to open this summer.
Abide Medical Cannabis Dispensary is now open in downtown Napa.
Disagreement over extending a 120-day pay-raise requirement beyond supermarket workers puts an ordinance on hold, at least for now.
This retro midcentury modern style can be found in neighborhoods around town. What was old is now cool.
COMMENTARY: Kevin Courtney: You hear stories. Now I was going to find out for myself.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com