Yountville to extend outdoor dining wavers even after pandemic restrictions lifted

The special rules Yountville has passed to allow alfresco dining and other measures to keep up business amid the business slowdowns triggered by COVID-19 will stay in effect for at least 14 more months.

Yountville’s Economic Recovery Program received an extension to June 30, 2022 with the approval last week of the Town Council. The decision allows restaurateurs and merchants in the town – arguably Napa County’s most dependent on tourism revenue – to continue serving patrons on patios, walkways, lawns and other public spaces even after curbs on indoor capacity are lifted.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The county’s rise to California’s orange tier for coronavirus spread has allowed greater indoor capacity to businesses, and state officials have announced a goal of fully reopening the economy by June 15. But in extending Yountville’s emergency rules for local merchants, Mayor John Dunbar said this is a necessity to make up for more than a year of losses.