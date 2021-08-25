Yountville to host observance for 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

The site of Yountville’s 9/11 memorial will be host to a town ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City, the Pentagon, and western Pennsylvania.
“Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later” will take place Saturday morning, Sept. 11 in the plaza of the Yountville Community Center at 6516 Washington St., according to Yountville Mayor John Dunbar, an event organizer, and speaker.
Participants will gather near a town memorial composed of a 53-inch-long, 300-pound steel fragment of the original World Trade Center, whose twin towers in Lower Manhattan collapsed after being struck by hijacked jetliners. Yountville dedicated the display for the 10th anniversary of the attacks in 2011.
The tons of warped and gnarled steel that once formed the World Trade Center are nearly gone now, donated far and wide to form sculptures mark…
The remembrance will begin at 7 a.m. and include a minute of silence at 7:28 a.m., the exact time (10:28 a.m. EDT) the World Trade Center’s north tower fell. (The south tower, the second to be attacked on 9/11, collapsed 29 minutes before its twin.)
Yountville’s program also will feature remarks by Dunbar and public safety officials, along with public reflections and tributes in music and poetry.
