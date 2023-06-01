Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.
A new Yountville town manager, responsible for running the day-to-day operations of the town, is set to be approved by the Town Council on Tuesday and begin work later this month.
Brad Raulston, a former city manager for National City outside San Diego, was selected unanimously by the Town Council during a recruitment process, much of which took place in closed sessions over the past few months, according to a Yountville news release. The council will vote to approve his contract at its Tuesday meeting.
“The Town Council made an excellent decision in selecting Brad from a large pool of applicants,” Yountville Mayor Margie Mohler said in the statement released Thursday. “We unanimously concluded that he has the qualities Yountville was looking for in our next Town Manager. He brings experience, passion, and the ability to listen to the residents and business community with a desire to help Yountville achieve its future goals.”
Raulston previously worked for National City for about 17 years, including four years as city manager. Before that, he worked in the private sector with land use and development companies in the San Diego area. Raulston also has experience managing hotels and restaurants, the Yountville announcement notes, and he holds degrees from UC Berkeley and San Diego State University.
Brad Raulston
Courtesy of the town of Yountville
Once the contract is approved, Raulston will be moving to Yountville, where he will start work on June 30, according to the town.
Raulston will follow longtime
town manager Steve Rogers, who retired in March after serving 15 years in the position. In the meantime, Rogers’ former duties have been carried out by interim town manager John Ferons, previously Yountville’s public works director.
A Yountville staff report published ahead of the Town Council meeting states that Raulston will receive a base salary of $248,000 a year.
“I'm thankful to the Town Council and honored to be the next Town Manager of Yountville,” Raulston said in the town announcement. “Steve Rogers and his staff have left a solid foundation and I am committed to implementing the community's priorities while maintaining the quality of life the Town deserves. I look forward to living in the beautiful town and meeting all of the people who make Yountville so special."
The indie-rock trio performed at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival on Saturday, marking its first live set in 23 years. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Reeves and his bandmates Robert Mailhouse and Bret Domrose played a mix of songs from their earlier albums, 1996's Our Little Visionary and 2000's Happy Ending, as well as new songs from their forthcoming record. "Today was like our first kind of foray out," Reeves, who plays bass guitar, told the outlet.
PHOTOS: Best of BottleRock Napa Valley 2023
Fans watch Smashing Pumpkins perform on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans cheer as Post Malone performs on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans cheer as they watch Lil Nas X perform at BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto Register,
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Wu-Tang Clan performs on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans cheer as they watch Wu-Tang Clan perform on day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Sheryl Crow performs on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Sheryl Crow performs on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Caamp performs on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Wu-Tang Clan performs on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans cheer as they watch Duran Duran perform at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Festival goers are seen on the grounds at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday, May 27.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from inside The Club by Liquid Death as BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto, Register
A security guard with earphones watches the crowd as Lizzo performs at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto, Register
A.J. Ackleson dances with folded fan at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday, May 27.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans cheer as Post Malone performs on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Chef Roy Choi, left, along with Dogstar band members Keanu Reeves and Robert Mailhouse interact with crowd at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock Napa Valley Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto, Register
A festival goer is seen enjoying the silent disco on day one of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
Festival goers are seen drawing on a rainbow board inside the LittleRockers Zone at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday, May 27.
Nick Otto, Register
Post Malone performs on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto Register
People are seen getting a ride in a pedi-cab as they leave BottleRock Napa Valley on the third and final day Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
At least five groups of BottleRock spectators have traveled to Napa by boat and docked at the Napa Valley Yacht Club for this year's music festival.
Nick Otto, Register
Dog Star bassist Keanu Reeves is seen playing at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday, May 27.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans watch Lizzo perform at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
Leon Bridges performs on the second day of BottleRock Napa Valley Saturday, May 27.
Nick Otto Register
Lizzo performs at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
Lizzo performs at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
Chef Roy Choi acknowledges the crowd at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock Napa Valley Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
A scene from inside the VIP Area as BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
Keanu Reeves fans hold a sign as they get a glimpse of him along with fellow Dogstar band members and Chef Roy Choi at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock Napa Valley Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
A scene from inside the VIP Area as BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
Leon Bridges performs on the second day of BottleRock Napa Valley Saturday, May 27.
Nick Otto Register
A scene from inside The Club by Liquid Death as BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto Register
Lizzo performs at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Food vendors line the street in front the main gates on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Post Malone performs on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
VIP guests walk toward the JamCellars stage on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Smashing Pumpkins perform on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Smashing Pumpkins perform on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Post Malone performs on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Post Malone performs on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans in the VIP section watch Post Malone perform on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans watch Killer Mike perform at the Verizon Stage on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A child smiles while Smashing Pumpkins perform on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Great Northern lead singer Rachel Stolte performs on the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Nicky Youre performs on the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Great Northern lead singer Rachel Stolte performs on the first day of the
BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A fan cheers at the Nicky Youre concert on the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans sing along as Nicky Youre performs on the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Festival goers take selfies at the silent disco on the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Jane Cahill and Glenn Poywing from Benicia dance at the silent disco on the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A fan cheers at the Nicky Youre concert on the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Bailey Lynn leaps for joy as she heads toward the JamCellars stage on the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto Register
