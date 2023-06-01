Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

A new Yountville town manager, responsible for running the day-to-day operations of the town, is set to be approved by the Town Council on Tuesday and begin work later this month.

Brad Raulston, a former city manager for National City outside San Diego, was selected unanimously by the Town Council during a recruitment process, much of which took place in closed sessions over the past few months, according to a Yountville news release. The council will vote to approve his contract at its Tuesday meeting.

“The Town Council made an excellent decision in selecting Brad from a large pool of applicants,” Yountville Mayor Margie Mohler said in the statement released Thursday. “We unanimously concluded that he has the qualities Yountville was looking for in our next Town Manager. He brings experience, passion, and the ability to listen to the residents and business community with a desire to help Yountville achieve its future goals.”

Raulston previously worked for National City for about 17 years, including four years as city manager. Before that, he worked in the private sector with land use and development companies in the San Diego area. Raulston also has experience managing hotels and restaurants, the Yountville announcement notes, and he holds degrees from UC Berkeley and San Diego State University.

Once the contract is approved, Raulston will be moving to Yountville, where he will start work on June 30, according to the town.

Raulston will follow longtime town manager Steve Rogers, who retired in March after serving 15 years in the position. In the meantime, Rogers’ former duties have been carried out by interim town manager John Ferons, previously Yountville’s public works director.

A Yountville staff report published ahead of the Town Council meeting states that Raulston will receive a base salary of $248,000 a year.

“I'm thankful to the Town Council and honored to be the next Town Manager of Yountville,” Raulston said in the town announcement. “Steve Rogers and his staff have left a solid foundation and I am committed to implementing the community's priorities while maintaining the quality of life the Town deserves. I look forward to living in the beautiful town and meeting all of the people who make Yountville so special."

