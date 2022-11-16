Yountville Town Manager Steve Rodgers announces retirement

Yountville Town Manager Steve Rodgers, the longest serving current manager of Napa County's municipalities, has announced his plans to retire in early 2023, according to a press release issued by the Town on Wednesday.

Rodgers, who’s held the role for 15 years and has served 37 years in local government, plans to retire in early 2023. He’s indicated a willingness to stay on into early 2023 to help the new Town Council with the transition, according to the press release.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to both serve as Town Manager and live in such a special community as Yountville,” Rogers said in a release.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

In the news release, Rodgers thanked councilmembers he’s worked with, Yountville employees and the engaged residents he’s worked with over the years.

Rodgers managed a variety of major projects during his Yountville career, including the seismic retrofit of the Yountville Town Hall; many infrastructure maintenance projects; renovations to Yountville Community Park and Veterans Memorial Park; the expansion of the Town’s pedestrian pathways; upgrades to the Town’s wastewater treatment plant; and an expansion of the recycled water system.

Rodgers also helped lead Yountville toward several climate-protection actions, including gas-powered leaf blower and pesticide bans, electric vehicle charging systems, methane recapture and solar energy systems, and a tree protection and replanting policy, the press release says.

He also played a major role in establishing Napa’s Tourism Improvement District, led general plan and zoning code updates, and supported creating the Yountville Parks and Recreation Commission and the Yountville Arts Commission.

Rodgers previously served in various local government positions in Indio, Santa Paula, San Bruno and the North Tahoe Public Utility District.

“On a personal note, I look forward to enjoying the Yountville lifestyle that many of our retired residents enjoy,” Rogers said in the release.