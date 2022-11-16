Yountville Town Manager Steve Rogers announces retirement

Yountville Town Manager Steve Rogers, the longest-serving current manager of Napa County's municipalities, has announced his plan to retire in early 2023, according to a news release issued by the town on Wednesday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Rogers, who’s held the role for 15 years and has served 37 years in local government, plans to retire in early 2023. He’s indicated a willingness to stay on into the new year to help the new Town Council with the transition, according to the town's statement.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to both serve as Town Manager and live in such a special community as Yountville,” Rogers said in the announcement.

In the news release, Rogers thanked councilmembers he’s worked with, Yountville employees and the engaged residents he’s worked with over the years.

Rogers managed a variety of major projects during his Yountville career, including the seismic retrofit of the Yountville Town Hall; many infrastructure maintenance projects; renovations to Yountville Community Park and Veterans Memorial Park; the expansion of the town’s pedestrian pathways; upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant; and an expansion of the recycled water system.

Rogers also helped lead Yountville toward several climate protection actions, including bans on gasoline-powered leaf blowers and pesticides, electric vehicle charging systems, methane recapture and solar energy systems, and a tree protection and replanting policy, the town statement said.

Yountville’s Town Hall gets a shoring up YOUNTVILLE — Open trenches pass through the floors, revealing disused and decades-old steam-heating pipes. Plastic sheeting, snowy with dust, …

He also played a major role in establishing Napa’s Tourism Improvement District, led general plan and zoning code updates, and supported creating Yountville's Parks and Recreation Commission and Arts Commission.

Rogers previously served in various local government positions in Indio, Santa Paula, San Bruno and the North Tahoe Public Utility District.

“On a personal note, I look forward to enjoying the Yountville lifestyle that many of our retired residents enjoy,” Rogers said in the release.

A previous version of this story misspelled Steve Rogers' name.