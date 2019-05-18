YOUNTVILLE — The Napa Valley swimming center shuttered by a contract dispute with the state is now in state hands.
Yountville has formally handed control of the Community Pool at the Veterans Home of California back to the state veterans’ agency, town officials announced Thursday. The transfer – induced by a state audit suggesting the town’s long-term lease on the pool was illegal – closes the book, at least for now, on more than three decades of shared use by Yountville townsfolk as well as military retirees.
Whether and when the Veterans Home pool will reopen, and whether local residents will regain access, was not immediately clear. An email was left late Thursday night with Joshua Kiser, spokesperson for the state-run retirement center.
Mounting maintenance needs and declining visitor counts have affected the Yountville pool operation in recent years, and increasing difficulty hiring lifeguards and staff led the town to sharply reduce hours and eliminate its learn-to-swim classes. But the final straw was a report published in January by the office of state Auditor Elaine Howle, which declared that leases for the pool and other Veterans Home facilities have been mishandled, returning too little money for residents’ welfare.
Among the auditor’s targets was Yountville’s 20-year contract with the state Department of Veterans Affairs, which entrusted the town with upkeep and operations in exchange for a dollar a year in rent. That deal, signed in 2005, violated a five-year limit on such leases on state land, Howle wrote.
In April, Yountville canceled this year’s pool season, which was to run from June to September. Town Council members had warned that trying to open the swimming facility on an invalid contract could expose the town to lawsuits in case of accidents.
Although CalVet offered Yountville a new pool management deal with terms similar to the old – but limited to five years – the town declined, citing maintenance costs and expectations of annual deficits. Yountville has spent about $2.5 million operating the swimming center under the 2005 contract, more than half that total for upgrades in the first two years.
With Yountville out of the public pool business, funds already budgeted for this summer’s swim season will be returned to the general fund, Public Works Director Joe Tagliaboschi told the town Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission.
A town program this year will reimburse residents 75 percent of the cost for passes at public pools in Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena and Calistoga.