Yountville Veterans Home closes to most visitors in wake of coronavirus emergency

The Veterans Home of California has closed its Yountville campus, home to more than 770 retired military veterans and spouses, to most visitors as state and local health emergencies continue in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The restriction took effect at 9 a.m. Sunday, according to Lindsey Sin, spokesperson for the state Department of Veterans Affairs, which operates the Yountville home and seven others. Visitations are suspended except for those seeing residents in the hospice care unit.
“We have notified residents and families of this change and will work with them to stay connected remotely,” Sin said in an email, although it was not immediately clear what communication channels would be used to keep Veterans Home residents in contact with relatives.
Napa County has reported no cases of people contracting the virus, known as COVID-19, through person-to-person contact. Sin reported no cases of Yountville Veterans Home residents contracting the coronavirus.
The only people known to be treated in the Napa Valley were two passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was struck by a coronavirus outbreak. Both of those patients were taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in February before being transferred out of the county. One person tested positive for the virus and was sent to a hospital in Spokane, Washington, while the other tested negative and completed a two-week quarantine at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.
The county has been under a local health emergency since Thursday, when Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio advised against gatherings of more than 250 people and called for at least 6 feet of person-to-person spacing at smaller assemblies. Relucio’s directive, which followed a similar statewide statement by Gov. Gavin Newsom, also restricts visitation at skilled nursing and long-term care centers as a protective measure for elderly and chronically ill patients.
Most people contracting the coronavirus endure minor symptoms before recovering, but older adults and those with underlying lung, heart and diabetic conditions are at higher risk for severe illness and death, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
