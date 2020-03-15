Yountville Veterans Home closes to most visitors in wake of coronavirus emergency

The Veterans Home of California has closed its Yountville campus, home to more than 770 retired military veterans and spouses, to most visitors as state and local health emergencies continue in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The restriction took effect at 9 a.m. Sunday, according to Lindsey Sin, spokesperson for the state Department of Veterans Affairs, which operates the Yountville home and seven others. Visitations are suspended except for those seeing residents in the hospice care unit.

“We have notified residents and families of this change and will work with them to stay connected remotely,” Sin said in an email, although it was not immediately clear what communication channels would be used to keep Veterans Home residents in contact with relatives.

Napa County has reported no cases of people contracting the virus, known as COVID-19, through person-to-person contact. Sin reported no cases of Yountville Veterans Home residents contracting the coronavirus.