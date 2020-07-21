Yountville Veterans Home employee who contracted coronavirus dies

Any resident who may have been exposed to the coronavirus or who is showing symptoms of an infectious disease would be isolated either in their room or a designated section of the Veterans Home, including for meals, according to Sin. Proactive virus testing also may be carried out, based on decisions by the home’s medical director or Napa County’s Health and Human Services agency.

During her 12 years working at the Veterans Home, Robinson became popular with residents both by her work in the volunteering office and her warm personality, according to Sandra Hudson, another employee at the facility.

“I think everyone (at the home) knew who Gwen was; she was always positive, always smiling, always happy,” said Hudson, who works at the home’s Holderman building, which hosts the community’s skilled nursing unit. “In her job she got to know everybody, and everybody was her friend.”

Among Robinson’s duties in Yountville was coordinating the distribution of donated goods to residents, a task that gained her widespread goodwill, according to her son.