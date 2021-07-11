Yountville Veterans Home loosens some COVID-19 safety rules, but masking, checkpoint remain

“With the June 15 opening, we can go out again; I’m going to a movie and dinner tonight with a couple of friends," he said Friday afternoon. "We have that open to us; it’s just they’re concerned about people coming in. it’s going to be a little while but when we’ve gotten as far as we’ve gotten, I think they don’t want to open up too soon; they’re reticent to jump the gun.”

Still in place is the checkpoint that guards the way not only to the Veterans Home but also the Lincoln Theater, Napa Valley Museum, and Cleve Borman Field, a baseball stadium. Those groups, which hold leases with CalVet on the Yountville campus, also must take visitors’ names and ask health screening questions — a requirement that has remained despite the state’s relaxation of COVID-19 rules last month.

The museum reopened June 18 on a scaled-down Friday-to-Sunday schedule, and executive director Laura Rafaty has said directors will weigh extending hours as early as September. Cleve Borman Field also resumed hosting youth baseball games in April.

Still dormant for now is the Lincoln Theater, which shut down in March 2020. However, executive director Michael Madden said Friday theater staff are working toward a potential reopening in the fall, although the path to a full event schedule will likely be slowed by artists seeking bookings several months in advance.