Yountville Veterans Home loosens some COVID-19 safety rules, but masking, checkpoint remain

Face masks and social distancing may have become less common in daily life in recent weeks, but they remain largely required at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
The state’s largest retirement center for military veterans and spouses continues to mandate face coverings and physical distancing — including for those vaccinated against the coronavirus — for indoor common areas, according to state guidelines in force since mid-June, when California relaxed most remaining regulations imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, an entry checkpoint at the Yountville campus remains in place to gather health information from visitors — a barrier that directors of the on-campus Lincoln Theater have dealt with in planning their own reopenings after more than a year without visitors.
While the Veterans Home has loosened masking rules in outdoor areas and lifted a lengthy ban on most visits even by family members as infection rates have fallen and COVID-19 vaccines rolled out, safety restrictions remain more stringent than those in force off campus since June 15, when California lifted most remaining rules on mask-wearing, distancing and crowd sizes at events.
Federal and state regulations compel the Veterans Home to keep up many of its masking and screening rules — imposed in March 2020 early in the coronavirus pandemic — because of the presence of its skilled nursing center and to protect the most medically vulnerable residents, the home’s administrator Lisa Peake said in a June 16 letter to residents and staff. The facility includes skilled nursing inside the former Holderman Hospital, in addition to residential areas for independent living and memory care.
The guidelines from the state Department of Veterans Affairs remained in effect as of last week, as did the checkpoint on California Drive, according to Lindsey Sin, spokesperson for the state agency that operates the Yountville home and seven others.
Current CalVet guidance does allow visitors and the 600-plus Yountville home residents to remove their face coverings whenever they are at least 6 feet from others. Fully vaccinated residents and guests also may go maskless within residents’ rooms, and can physically interact “briefly, such as to exchange a hug or hold a loved one’s hand,” the Yountville home’s administrator Lisa Peake wrote in the June 16 letter.
Outdoor visits in which both residents and guests are fully inoculated can take place without masks or physical spacing when they take place in spaces keeping the group at least 6 feet from staff and other residents. Otherwise, even open-air visitation should take place with face coverings and social distancing, according to Peake’s memo.
Veterans Home staff members, including those who have been vaccinated, are still required to wear surgical masks in all indoor areas.
James Musson, a Veterans Home resident since 2004, described a contrast between the freer movement for residents — in contrast to a two-hour leave limit CalVet imposed on residents during a spike in COVID-19 cases in November — and continued watchfulness over outside visits to the home's aged population.
“With the June 15 opening, we can go out again; I’m going to a movie and dinner tonight with a couple of friends," he said Friday afternoon. "We have that open to us; it’s just they’re concerned about people coming in. it’s going to be a little while but when we’ve gotten as far as we’ve gotten, I think they don’t want to open up too soon; they’re reticent to jump the gun.”
Still in place is the checkpoint that guards the way not only to the Veterans Home but also the Lincoln Theater, Napa Valley Museum, and Cleve Borman Field, a baseball stadium. Those groups, which hold leases with CalVet on the Yountville campus, also must take visitors’ names and ask health screening questions — a requirement that has remained despite the state’s relaxation of COVID-19 rules last month.
The museum reopened June 18 on a scaled-down Friday-to-Sunday schedule, and executive director Laura Rafaty has said directors will weigh extending hours as early as September. Cleve Borman Field also resumed hosting youth baseball games in April.
Still dormant for now is the Lincoln Theater, which shut down in March 2020. However, executive director Michael Madden said Friday theater staff are working toward a potential reopening in the fall, although the path to a full event schedule will likely be slowed by artists seeking bookings several months in advance.
"It’s a bit different than other businesses when you have an enclosed theater with people sitting close to each other, and an aging population as the patron base," he said. "But we are hopeful we can open this fall."
The Veterans Home saw an outbreak at the end of March in which 29 residents and staff members tested positive for COVID-19, county and state officials reported earlier. All of the infected residents in that group had been vaccinated and none showed symptoms from the virus, the county's public health officer Dr. Karen Relucio said at the time.
