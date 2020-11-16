Yountville Veterans Home residents limited to 2-hour leaves; report of increased COVID-19 cases

Amid a new surge of coronavirus infections in California and the U.S., the state is further restricting entry and exit to the Yountville Veterans Home and other military retirement centers.

On Friday, the state Department of Veterans Affairs announced a two-hour leave limit on those living at its eight Veterans Homes, including more than 700 men and women residing at its largest facility in Yountville. The rule applies to all resident trips away from campus except for medical appointments, according to CalVet spokesperson Lindsey Sin.

“If they are off campus for more than two hours, residents will be subjected to a multi-day self-isolation in their rooms,” Sin wrote in an email. “We know this has been a long, difficult battle against this virus, but CalVet and all of our employees remain committed to continuing our efforts to successfully combat this virus.”

Sin did not say how many cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among residents of the Yountville home but listed 25 resident cases and two deaths across the network, which includes retirement centers stretching from Redding to Chula Vista near San Diego.