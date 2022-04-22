Yountville Veterans Home residents told to isolate in rooms amid COVID-19 outbreak

Residents of several residence halls at the Yountville Veterans Home have been told this week to isolate in their rooms to mitigate the spread of a COVID-19 outbreak among residents and staff members.

One of the isolated residents who asked not to be identified said the isolation started April 20, when management delivered guidelines to the doors of residents who might have been exposed. The guidelines ask the residents to stay in their rooms until they’re cleared by three negative tests spread out over the next two weeks, as first reported by the Yountville Sun.

Meals are being delivered to the isolated residents, according to the guidelines. Residents are being asked to wear provided N-95 masks whenever they leave their room, and they're also being asked to not go to the main common areas, that medications will be delivered to their rooms, and that staff will be checking in to make sure the residents don't have COVID-19 symptoms.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Napa County has reported 16 COVID-19 cases since April 15 among residents and staff at the home. The Yountville Veterans Home information officer, Joshua Kiser, said there are now fewer than 11 positive cases

Overall, Napa County reported 163 new cases this week, a 73% increase over the 93 identified last week, but well below the thousands of cases that were being reported each week in January.

Kiser said he couldn't give many additional details.

"When positives occur, the Home follows all infection control protocols including, proactive testing, contact tracing and isolation to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Kiser said. "Isolation protocols vary depending on: level of care, number of potential exposures, size and occupancy of the resident buildings, etc. All of which is in collaboration with state and county health officials."

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.