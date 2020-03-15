Yountville voters can weigh in on cannabis retailing on November ballot

This November, Yountville voters will get the chance to decide whether theirs will become the Napa Valley’s second town to allow the sale of cannabis products.

The Town Council approved the writing of an ordinance to govern sales of marijuana products in the resort community of about 2,800 people. If the measure is approved by voters, Yountville would join the city of Napa in allowing local cannabis sales outlets.

Draft language for the ordinance could be ready in time for the council to review in April, Town Manager Steve Rogers said shortly before the unanimous vote of approval March 3.

Councilmembers have not decided what type of cannabis retailing they will pursue in Yountville, where tourism drives the economy and about two-thirds of the budget stems from hotel room taxes. In a December discussion on the topic, councilmember and staff discussed alternatives to over-the-counter sales of smokable and edible products – such as licensing a hospitality business to sell cannabis only for use on-site.