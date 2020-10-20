Yountville voters will decide cannabis measure in November

The four candidates for two Yountville Town Council seats – incumbents Margie Mohler and Jeffrey Durham, and challengers Eric Knight and Scott Owens – also were invited to weigh in on Measure T. Only Durham spoke in its support, calling a brick-and-mortar business the only option for veterans, tenants and other residents.

“Not all Yountvillians have access to cannabis; not all Yountvillians are allowed to grow six plants or get delivery,” he said.

Knight recommended holding off on legalizing local sales while awaiting the evolution of state and especially federal regulation, which continues to classify cannabis as an illegal drug of abuse. Mohler, a pharmaceutical scientist, described cannabis product testing as lacking compared to the evaluation of other drugs, while Owens worried that the ordinance's requirement to keep marijuana products out of exterior view would harm the character of Yountville's downtown business district.

“I'm hearing from many people that this ordinance is not right for Yountville at this time, and perhaps the measure was rolled out before it was fully baked,” said Owens of his stance against Measure T. “As a councilmember, it will be my responsibility to respond to the voice of the people. If this passes, we will need to proceed with the option that will do the least harm.”