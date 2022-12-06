Yountville welcomes new mayor, councilmembers in major shift in town government

The town of Yountville was the first Napa County municipality to swear in new elected officials on Tuesday, officially enacting a major shift in town governance.

Margie Mohler, a Yountville Town Council member since 2008, became the new mayor. She took over the seat from longtime Mayor John Dunbar, who had served in the role since 2010 and was a council member for six years prior.

Mohler was joined in taking the oath of office Tuesday afternoon by council newcomers Robin McKee-Cant and Hillery Trippe. Both have previously served on Yountville commissions and are taking over the seats of 14-year Councilmember Marita Dorenbecher and Joe Tagliaboschi — the town’s former public works director who was appointed to a council seat in March.

Dorenbecher, Tagliaboschi and Dunbar were each recognized in Town Council proclamations at the start of the meeting. Representatives for state Sen. Bill Dodd and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry also attended to thank the departing mayor and council members, as did Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning and retired Napa County Sheriff John Robertson.

Each of the departing members gave speeches thanking the town staff and the Yountville community and reviewing their time on the council. “I’ll miss being with you, but Yountville’s future begins tonight,” Dorenbecher said at the meeting at Town Hall.

Dunbar said collaboration and mutual respect have been present on the council even as new members have arrived. He thanked the incoming council members for taking on their positions.

“The commitment you’re taking is not a small commitment,” Dunbar said. “And not many are willing to do it.”

Mohler said in an interview that it’s a privilege to be the new mayor of Yountville, and she’s hoping to foster trust and respect among the new council and the local community. She added that she remembered being new to the council, and that there’s an “avalanche of new information for each new council member to understand and digest.”

“The challenges will be great, but so are the rewards of being a public servant and doing good things for our community,” Mohler said. “As a new mayor it’s going to be important for me that the council works as a team, a team who can trust one another yet feels confident to express their individual opinions.”

Mohler also said that “important decisions are made on day one.” She added that she’s expecting the new members of the council to bring in many new ideas, and the town will figure out which ideas work and which don’t. Mohler and the council's other longtime members will be there to help bring the new arrivals up to speed, she said.

“It’s all part of the learning experience of being a council member and making decisions,” said Mohler.

Like Yountville, Calistoga and St. Helena are scheduled to seat new mayors and council members at meetings later this month. By contrast, no new faces will be showing up on the city councils of Napa or American Canyon.

But Yountville is set to undergo the most change of Napa County’s five municipalities. That’s because town is facing the imminent retirement of its longtime town manager Steve Rogers — who’s served in the role for 15 years — early next year and will be entering a process to hire for that top position. And the council also needs to decide how to fill the seat left behind by Mohler. (Council discussions on replacing Rogers and Mohler had not yet begun as the Napa Valley Register went to press Tuesday.)

Indeed, those two questions were among the first for the new council to consider at the Tuesday meeting.

Dunbar, who was on the hiring committee, said the town “got it right” in hiring Rogers, and said he immediately became an active community member in Yountville. Mohler noted that she leaned on Rogers' knowledge when she first joined the council in 2008, and that he will be difficult to replace.

“It will be a big challenge to find the right person to supervise our great staff and find someone who has the same high quality of integrity that Steve Rogers has brought to Yountville over his long tenure,” Mohler said. “… I sat in council meetings for four years, I studied up on everything, I did my homework. And then I got on the dais and, as I mentioned, I learned very quickly that I had a lot to learn.

"He was so valuable teaching me so much. I was willing to spend the time asking lots of questions, but more importantly he was spending the time helping me get the information I needed.”