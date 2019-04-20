Pool pass reimbursement

For the 2019 summer season, Yountville will offer a pool pass reimbursement program for residents seeking swimming services at municipal pools in Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena and Calistoga.

Customers providing proof of residency in Yountville are invited to seek a 75 percent reimbursement of a verified pool pass purchase from any Napa County municipal pools, up to $135 per household. Purchases must occur in 2019 and the deadline for reimbursement is July 15. A reimbursement check will be mailed to applicants within 14 days of submitting the required information.

Applicants must provide proof of residency that can include a photo ID, utility bill or mortgage bill listing a physical address in Yountville. Postal box numbers will not be accepted.

Applicants must provide a dated receipt showing the amount paid for a pool pass, and must fill out and return the reimbursement form.

Forms and information can be found online at townofyountville.com/poolpass, by visiting the Yountville Community Center at 6515 Washington St., or by calling 707-944-8712.