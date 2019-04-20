Yountville residents wanting to go out for a swim this summer will have to look elsewhere.
The town has announced it will no longer manage the Yountville Community Pool, which it has operated on the nearby Veterans Home campus since the 1980s. The decision comes as Yountville has faced the pressures of costly upkeep, declining attendance and a state auditor’s report that warned the town’s long-term contract to run the pool was likely illegal.
Instead of a local swimming season, Yountville will partly reimburse locals for passes they buy at other public pools in the Napa Valley this summer. Residents are eligible to have the town repay 75 percent of the cost of pool passes purchased in Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena or Calistoga, the parks department announced last week.
Yountville’s pool season was thrown into doubt in January, when a report from the office of state Auditor Elaine Howle alleged CalVet had mismanaged leases at the Veterans Home and failed to return enough funds to the department.
Among other complaints, the report stated that Yountville’s current 20-year contract with the state Department of Veterans Affairs to run and maintain the Veterans Home pool, which began in 2005, pool violates California’s five-year limit on such leases. Town Council members in February expressed unease at reopening the pool on a potentially invalid contract that could leave Yountville open to a lawsuit in case of an accident.
Without the security of a long-term pact – and with visitor counts and revenue already falling – the costs of maintaining and staffing the Veterans Home swim center “no longer makes economic sense for the town to continue to operate the community pool,” town leaders said in March 8 statement.
Yountville declined a CalVet offer to keep the pool open on a new contract with similar terms as the old one, but limited to five years to comply with state law.
Without a clear way to renew the contract in the future, “continuing on with the same financial terms no longer makes economic sense for the town,” Town Manager Steve Rogers wrote CalVet Secretary Vito Imbasciani on March 6. He estimated Yountville would run about a $100,000 annual deficit under such an agreement.
"CalVet has always supported the swimming pool arrangement and intended to maintain the relationship with the Town of Yountville," Lindsey Sin, spokesperson for the state agency, said in an email Friday. "While the lease audit report determined that the agreement was in an improper format, CalVet intended to honor the agreement until it could be replaced by a virtually identical lease. The Town decided not to take us up on that, but we’re still hopeful that they will reconsider."
Yountville estimates it has spent $2.5 million on pool operations during the 14 years of the contract, including $1.3 million for upgrades in 2006 and 2007. In exchange for funding all operations and upkeep, the town pays CalVet a dollar a year in rent.
Whether the state-owned Veterans Home pool would reopen in the future under a different arrangement was not immediately clear. CalVet "is still considering its options" for the swim center, said Sin.
Even before coming in for the state auditor’s criticism, Yountville’s swimming program had come under increasing funding and staffing pressure in recent years.
A sharp fall-off in visits from out-of-towners helped drive the pool’s visitor count from a high of about 9,000 to only 5,000 in 2018, and the town halved its operating hours, stopped opening on Sundays and eliminated swimming lessons. A shortage of lifeguards – which pushed Yountville’s recreation supervisor into temporary duty as pool manager – also contributed to the decision to cut back the schedule.