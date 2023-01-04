Yountville's Jessup Cellars approved to hold twice as many special events

Yountville’s Jessup Cellars will now be allowed to hold twice as many annual special events after the Yountville Town Council unanimously approved a use permit amendment for the wine tasting room on Tuesday.

With the change, the Washington Street business can hold 30 annual special events — defined as events held beyond normal hours, or with a group exceeding 15 people — up from 15, with no more than one event per week.

That largely consists of ticketed events with up to 50 people, according to the town's staff report. Two private wine club events for up to 100 people will also be allowed as part of the 30 annual events, with a 30-day notice — instead of a 10-day notice — to the town government.

The staff report notes that Jessup Cellars is the longest-operating tasting room in Yountville; its original use permit was approved in 2003. Since then, Jessup Cellars hadn’t requested any increase to the number of special events it could hold, putting it behind several other similar area businesses.

Town Manager Steve Rogers said at the meeting that town staff viewed the increase mostly as a modernization. He noted that use permits generally evolve based on changes to the business model, and added that a one-size cap for events wouldn’t make sense because of differences in business plans.

“It's hard to believe that we're talking about a use permit going back to 2003 on our tasting rooms,” Rogers said. “And really without trying to simplify this too much, we think a lot of this is simply a modernization and bringing this use permit as it relates to events and activities more into the norm of what has been approved for more recent tasting rooms.”

Nonetheless, there was some resistance to the increase — originally proposed to be 38 events — at the meeting, including from council members, who eventually decided to set the total number of events at 30.

Yountville resident Alan Tenscher, the sole public commenter at the meeting who spoke out against the increase, said he appreciated learning more about how the town and businesses are working together to create a vibrant environment, but not everyone living in Yountville is interested in that part of the town.

“Some people are interested in the quiet, residential neighborhood in which we’ve lived since 1991,” Tenscher said.

Tenscher also said he agreed with town staff that Jessup was a particularly good business — in contrast to some others — when it comes to holding events, but felt the ask for 38 events was too high. He noted that though city staff said they’d received no complaints connected to parking for Jessup Cellars events, parking is occasionally a problem during Jessup’s current events.

“To see an applicant come before you who currently has 15 marketing events or special events, whatever you want to call them, and suddenly ask for 38, it just struck us as a huge increase,” Tenscher said.

Tracy McArdle, general manager of Jessup Cellars, said at the meeting one of the main goals of the business is to enhance the vibrancy of Yountville by holding various cultural events — of which they’ll now be able to hold more — such as art gallery openings and film viewings.

“I think that it's important for all of us to capture the vibrancy of the town,” McArdle said. “Especially over the last 10 years, we've worked really hard to kind of consider ourselves and make us one of the cultural hubs of the town. And that means, you know, bringing (a) short film or a little bit of music or an art gallery, events like that, where it just provides a little bit more vibrancy to the town.”

Whitney Diver McEvoy, president and CEO of the Yountville Chamber of Commerce, noted at the meeting that impacts of the shift will be monitored through the following year, which will allow the town to assess whether the shift is working out. McEvoy added that the move represented an evolution of Jessup Cellars’ business model — and recognition of a need to evolve — which she said should be commended.

“As guest expectations and our economy evolve, it's encouraging to see Jessup Cellars recognizing this evolution and making changes to their business to meet these expectations,” McEvoy said. “That’s exactly what we want.”

Most council members said they generally supported Jessup Cellars’ request, but felt the number of events should be lowered.

Councilmember Robin McKee-Cant said she felt the jump from 15 to 38 events would set a standard for other businesses that might also want to increase the number of events they can host. McKee-Cant said she wanted to adjust the final number to about 25 or 28 events.

Councilmember Hillery Trippe said the area around Jessup Cellars is uniquely residential, and agreed with McKee-Cant that she supported a smaller number of events.

Alternatively, Mayor Margie Mohler said she was fine with allowing 38 events, given the absence of complaints connected to Jessup Cellars’ past events and the year-long monitoring period that will help determine whether that’s the right number.

“If we’ve never had a problem, I just don’t see that we’re going to expect a problem,” Mohler said.

Vice Mayor Eric Knight suggested 30 events in total, including one — instead of two — larger events with up to 100 people. But he agreed to a limitation of two larger events after McKee-Cant and Mohler said that would be their preference.

Also on Tuesday, the Town Council approved a $35,000 contract to Bob Murray & Associates for town manager recruitment; Rogers is planning to retire early this year. The council approved several amendments to the Yountville municipal code connected to accessory dwelling units to comply with new state laws, among other items.