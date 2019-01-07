Today's the big day. Gavin Newsom will take over as California's 40th governor. He's not the only one being sworn into office. Here's your guide to get through today's busy day.
SWEARING-IN CEREMONIES
Statewide officeholders will be sworn in at a wide range of places in Sacramento. Here's where you can watch many of the events:
— Governor: Gavin Newsom -- 11 a.m. on west steps of the Capitol
— Lieutenant Governor: Eleni Kounalakis -- 2 p.m. at the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria, 828 I St.
— Secretary of State: Alex Padilla -- 3:30 p.m. at the Secretary of State Office, 1500 11th St.
— Controller: Betty Yee -- 8 a.m. at the Crocker Art Museum, 216 O St.
— Treasurer: Fiona Ma -- 2 p.m. at the Treasurer's Office, 915 Capitol Mall
— Attorney General: Xavier Becerra -- 9 a.m. at the California Museum, 1020 O St.
— Insurance Commissioner: Ricardo Lara -- 3 p.m. at The Bank, 629 J St.
— Superintendent of Public Instruction: Tony Thurmond -- 8:15 a.m. at C.K. McClatchy High School
A-LISTERS COME TO SAC
A star-studded cast is coming to Sacramento to participate in the variety of inaugural festivities. Kounalakis will have a strong network of supporters at her side during her inauguration ceremony, including:
— Gov. Gavin Newsom
— House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
— Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm
— Dolores Huerta, president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation