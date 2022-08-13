Youths' hard work pays off at Napa livestock auction

A 4-H member displays his lamb during the Junior livestock auction at the Napa Town and Country Fair on Saturday. The Fair runs through Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
An FFA member walks her lamb down the ramp after auctioning it off during the Junior livestock auction at the Napa Town and Country Fair on Saturday. The Fair runs through Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
An auctioneer points to a bidder during the Junior livestock auction at the Napa Town and Country Fair on Saturday. The Fair runs through Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H member Bella Trimm, 18, holds her prize winning market lamb, Rip, before the start of the Junior livestock auction at the Napa Town and Country Fair on Saturday. The Fair runs through Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
An auctioneer points to a bidder during the Junior livestock auction at the Napa Town and Country Fair on Saturday. The Fair runs through Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H member Noah Bradley, 17, stands next his sheep as he watches the Junior livestock auction at the Napa Town and Country Fair on Saturday. The Fair runs through Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Angelina Bruno helps Mathew Rockwood, 11, with his 4-H tie before the start of the Junior livestock auction at the Napa Town and Country Fair on Saturday. The Fair runs through Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Volunteers with the Salvation Army hang a banner asking people to donate their animals before the start of the Junior livestock auction at the Napa Town and Country Fair on Saturday. The Fair runs through Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
An auctioneer is silhouetted during the Junior livestock auction at the Napa Town and Country Fair on Saturday. The Fair runs through Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H member Penny Hurd, 11, tows her grand champion turkey, Jenny, to the livestock barn where she’ll auction her off at the Junior livestock auction at the Napa Town and Country Fair on Saturday. The Fair runs through Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
4-H members wait to action off their sheep during the Junior livestock auction at the Napa Town and Country Fair on Saturday. The Fair runs through Sunday.
Amid this world of pens, hay and wood shavings, youths in local 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FAA) programs made preparations. They fed their goats and put conditioner on their hogs.
And then the big moment arrived. The auctioneer in a cowboy hat let out a rapid torrent of words as Bella Timm of Vintage 4-H held her grand champion market lamb, 150 pounds, that brought in $66 per pound.
“Sold, right over there!" the auctioneer said before repeating the process for more than 300 animals.
Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.
