Breaking up the typical mix of tasting rooms and lavish eateries lining downtown Napa's streets, Zeppelin Comics opened its doors at 1311 First St. in April.

Just enough time to prepare for the industry’s signature event — Free Comic Book Day in May — the owners recently shared their journey to owning “a comic book store like no other.” Well, two stores now.

It all started, as some stories do, with a fit of boredom.

Natasha and Dan Curtis were looking into activities to do in the Bay Area one weekend, which would not only entertain the Benicia couple, but engage their two young daughters as well. Taking a cue from their youngest — who at the time was very interested in drawing — the pair searched for art-adjacent family activities.

And they were in luck.

WonderCon — a massive comic book convention that welcomes thousands of attendees each year — was at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The family traveled there and Natasha and Dan remember being impressed by how the convention resonated with their daughters.

Of course, the couple admits, some of this interest stemmed from the Curtises being immersed in comic book culture themselves, Star Wars being a mainstay in their household. However, the pair recalled their youngest daughter flipping through an artist’s portfolio, pointing out Batman, Nightwing and the more obscure Blue Beetle characters from the DC Comics universe.

The parents marveled at the 7-year-old’s comic book character vernacular and this moment stuck with them well after the convention ended.

For many years Natasha and Dan had contemplated opening a business in their hometown of Benicia. And both were looking for something new. Dan was on active duty in the U.S. Air Force before becoming a federal investigator. Natasha, meanwhile, has worked as an interior designer with a recent stint as the membership development director for Girl Scouts of Northern California. The pair pondered what business they could operate as a team.

But it wasn’t until they attended WonderCon and subsequent conventions — they even kept attending WonderCon when it relocated to Anaheim — that the business began to take shape.

A few years and many car rides to and from Southern California later, BAM! POW!, Zeppelin Comics was born. The Benicia location opened in 2015 followed by the Napa location earlier this year.

Touting the tagline “A comic book store like no other!”, Natasha explained how they wanted their business to stand out from the “stereotypical, dungeon-y” shops elsewhere. Even examples in mainstream media seem to follow this trope. “The Big Bang Theory” came to mind, since a comic book shop serves as the backdrop for several episodes throughout the series’ 12-season run. The show even features episodes in which Stuart, the shop owner, enlists the help of the women in the cast on how to get other ladies to visit. Later, Stuart hires a female assistant manager who is quickly questioned about her expertise and credibility in the comic book world.

“They are stereotypes for a reason,” Natasha added, noting the couple traveled to various stores before opening their own. In some shops, Natasha got a sense that customers had to pass some kind of test to be welcomed in. And in general, some “were not as welcoming to women and kids.”

But comic books “shouldn’t be gatekept,” she emphasized. That idea fueled Zeppelin’s approach to business.

Natasha added that some shops only carry the traditional superhero comics such as those from Marvel and DC, which are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the illustrative medium. Comics run the gamut from collections of “Garfield” or “Calvin and Hobbes” to “The Walking Dead” and “Watchmen.” Dan even pointed out that some comics are even autobiographical, including “A Fire Story” by Brian Fies, which details the author’s firsthand account of October 2017 wildfires that ripped through Napa County and the North Bay.

“There are also tons of things people didn’t realize were from comics,” Dan said, the aforementioned Walking Dead franchise being one of them.

Stocking a variety of offerings is one way Zeppelin sets itself apart. Both stores also sell only new comics, whereas shops of the more “dungeon” variety tend to offer past issues going back decades.

However, the couple admitted, plenty of comics and merchandise will be the same regardless of which shop one frequents. To combat this, Zeppelin sticks with the basics – stellar customer service and a welcoming atmosphere.

Dan explained they use customers' names and get to know what they like and dislike, making recommendations tailored to their interests.

“We are bartenders without booze,” Dan said.

“Hairdressers, therapists,” Natasha added. “We are in so many people’s lives.”

This process can take time and involve a lot of observation. If someone is wearing a Spider-Man shirt, for example, that is a great conversation starter. And with the increase in comic book adaptations to film and television, many titles have entered the mainstream.

“It makes it easier to talk about,” Natasha said.

“But on the flip side, there are 60 years of story” that people are missing, Dan said.

Natasha noted that sometimes people will see a comic book movie and assume all the storylines come from a single issue, whereas most films adapt a variety of storylines, taking pieces from here and there. Having the knowledge to dissect a film into its different comic book components can be challenging, she said.

Looking ahead, the couple said they plan to continue getting to know their Napa customers, picking up on what the community is interested in – both in terms of merchandise and events.

For more information, visit https://stores.comichub.com/zeppelin_comics_napa

Why Zeppelin? Deciding to open a comic book store was one thing. Naming it was another. Natasha and Dan Curtis recalled sitting down and writing down “every word that sounds cool to them.” “We kept coming back to 'zeppelin,'” Dan said. Although some classic rock enthusiasts may believe this name pays homage to the band Led Zeppelin — Natasha emphasized this is often the case — the name is much more literal. Dan’s background in the U.S. Air Force and a general love of aviation and history sparked the Zeppelin Comics name. Photographs of the lighter-than-air, pre-World War II aircraft and other memorabilia from this time period are on display in Zeppelin’s Napa location in the “map room.” Designed for gaming and other activities, the map room is a replica of the inside of a zeppelin. The cushioned seats are positioned next to windows that display aerial video footage from various landscapes. As for the comic connection, Dan noted that the opening scene from the 1992 cartoon Batman: The Animated Series featured a zeppelin. Natasha added that “The Rocketeer” is a favorite film of theirs.

