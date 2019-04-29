{{featured_button_text}}
California Wildfires Destroyed Neighborhood (copy) (copy) (copy)

An aerial view show the scope of devastation in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa. The neighborhood was among the hardest hit areas from the series of wildfires that broke out in October 2017. 

 Karl Mondon

REDDING — Here are the other ZIP codes the analysis identified as having particularly high population-to-evacuation-route ratios:

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA:

95954: Magalia in Butte County

95969: Paradise in Butte County

96150: South Lake Tahoe and surrounding areas in El Dorado County

95634: Georgetown and surrounding areas in El Dorado County

94508: Angwin in Napa County

94708: Cragmont, Kensington and La Loma Park in northeastern Berkeley in Alameda County

95422: Clearlake in Lake County

95451: Kelseyville in Lake County

95631: Foresthill and surrounding areas in Placer County

95666: Pioneer, Barton and Buckhorn in Amador County

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA:

93924: Carmel Valley and Jamesburg in Monterey County

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA:

90042: Highland Park and Eagle Rock in Los Angeles County

90272: Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles County

90274: Rolling Hills in Los Angeles County

90275: Rancho Palos Verdes in Los Angeles County

91935: Jamul and surrounding areas in San Diego County

92065: Ramona and surrounding areas in San Diego County

92131: Scripps Ranch in San Diego County

91320: From Newbury Park to Dos Vientos Ranch in western Thousand Oaks in Ventura County

91377: Oak Park, an unincorporated community in Ventura County

93021: Moorpark in Ventura County

92548: Homeland and areas northwest of Homeland in Riverside County

92584: Menifee in Riverside County

92314: Big Bear, Minnelusa and Sugarloaf (92386) in San Bernardino County

 

