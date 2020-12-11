Zodiac cipher solved 51 years after it was sent to San Francisco Chronicle

SAN FRANCISCO — A coded letter mailed to a San Francisco newspaper by the Zodiac serial killer in 1969 has been deciphered by a team of amateur sleuths from the United States, Australia and Belgium, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday.

The cipher is one of many sent by a killer who referred to himself as Zodiac in letters sent to detectives and the media. The Zodiac terrorized Northern California communities and killed five people in the Bay Area in 1968 and 1969.

According to code-breaking expert David Oranchak, the cipher’s text includes: “I hope you are having lots of fun in trying to catch me. ... I am not afraid of the gas chamber because it will send me to paradise all the sooner because I now have enough slaves to work for me," the newspaper reported.

Oranchak, who has been working on the Zodiac’s codes for years, said in an email to the newspaper that the solved cipher was sent to the FBI.

“They have confirmed the solution. No joke! This is the real deal," he wrote.

Cameron Polan, spokeswoman for the FBI’s San Francisco office, confirmed Oranchak’s claim Friday.